Ok, so the correct answer was to install version 6.6.3271.61 as standalone and not for the user(s) while turning off auto-update right in the installer. But even then, you have to observe the install folder on the first launch for new_vivaldi.exe and the subfolder with a newer version and delete them if they show up. But it looks like it might stay once I make sure the auto-update is turned off also in the browser settings. I successfully migrated all backed-up settings, passwords etc. Lost a couple of open tabs that were not synced for some reason but I can live with that.

Regarding the crashes - of course, once I downgraded they're all "magically" gone. As I said with this bug, and as I've been saying to everyone in the previous ones I was solving on this forum. But yeah Mods, enjoy the usual "troubleshooting" and an endless search for how it could be the user's problem. Even when you know there are many crash and bug fixes in every changelog like this.

And if somebody from actual Vivaldi is reading this - your browser is the best when it works. So please, don't rush the releases. We don't need major changes 3 times a month. We need a stable and working browser. And please, if you have to, at least don't force users to the latest experimental version so aggressively. Thanks