Improved UI for the translations on selected text
-
I think that the UI of the translation tool should be improved for 2 reasons:
- The repetition of the text I just selected is useless, I can see what I selected. The repeated text could be removed and the dropdowns for the chosen languages (translate from and translate to) could be placed inline at the top, like in the translation panel's UI
- The language selection list is overwhelmingly tall.
.
-
The entire UI of Vivaldi seems like a hacked together solution for friends rather than a well designed commercial product. I'm a follower of Jon, and have been using Opera, Vivaldi for almost 20 years. Has been hoping for Vivaldi's UI to change for a long time. It just doesn't.