Translator: list of "favourite" languages in the top of the language list
The list of languages is just huge, and it takes time to find the 3-4 languages i usually use.
Would be very practical and time-saving if the user could choose a number of favourite languages that could be always in the top of the list (shown as a separate "Favourite Languages" top-category, and all other languages follow below).
sirien.neiris
yup, I'd appreciate this too since I have to operate in three different languages and "auto-detect" doesn't always catch up.
Pesala Ambassador
@agych To save any user input, how about listing the most recently used languages at the top?
Then users will only need to scroll down the long list to add another language to the recently used list. An X button could be used to delete languages from the recently used list.
Both ideas are good. Favorites also could be without user input by using a pin icon that would appear if the right part of language line is hovered. Both as well can be used at the same, but implementing any of those ideas will be great.
I need one as well. I'm using a few of languages and it's inconvenient to scroll every time.
So, I would like to have an opportunity to set the language list, to remove unnecessary elements for me.
A must have feature!
I am thinking about 2 approaches:
A dedicated setting for Translate Panel where you can add your list of languages and remove those you don't use. Maybe there should be a search field too.
Ability to pin languages by a long tap from the list (this is for android version)
sirien.neiris
@Pesala said in Translator: list of "favourite" languages in the top of the language list:
The trick is that manual favorites keep their order (whatever logic that uses), while "recently used" or "mostly used" change that order and when one is constantly working with the same set of options, the fact that these change order randomly gets annoying really fast.