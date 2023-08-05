I agree @dude99. In the most of use case, the first current part of translation popup is useless except that it covers a lot of space and gets you a lot of information which loses you more than it helps you to understand... Please remember this is a contextual tool whose purpose is to get clear to your mind (and quickly so more) what you can't understand alone, not the opposite.

But in some special cases it can be useful (here some of them) :

When program doesn't recognize correctly source language (when some words are the same writting (in several language) and only context can determine which language is (and sometimes only user knows it) => it can be resolved showing only droplist of source language for manually correction (language should be then saved to avoid doing this again for other translation calls on this page only) When selected text is hovered by the popup as suggested by @Pesala =>letting an empty part onto popup should allow to catch it with mouse and move popup to see original text, transparency during moving should help too, shouldn't ? When you want to precisely study the translation, the extracted source avoids you to be distracted from all others sentences =>very special case, and even then a better tool into panel should be more interesting then?

Is there more ? Indeed, i'm thinking about further feature as selecting words into source part and then this highlights the translation into the second part of the popup...

To conclude I would really see as an option that the first part of the popup is hidden and gets visible when hovering mouse on a special and small part of the popup. Further, a pin system may block the all source part into its visible status.

To be more precised, the popup should be opened with only the source droplist language (the source text is so kept unvisible) and this part is automatically disappearing after a bit of time so far user can have a confirmation that the machine has correctly found the good source language. And even this little animation should be played if the language is not the default expected (according to language setup into web page parameters) or if this is the same as the one from last popup call onto this web page.