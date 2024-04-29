Window Buttons Vanished
Windwalker
Hello,
with the last Windows update, the standard buttons to maximize, minimize or close the window (x) on the top right have vanished.
Also the button to open the menu (top left) is missing.
How can I reactivate them? I don't want to show the standard system bar.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
There's a similar entry,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97350/v6-7-ctrl-f11-mode-missing-vivaldi-menu-and-window-controls-button
If not exactly, continue below
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Windwalker
Sorry, for not providing the required information.
But yes, the linked post describes the very same behaviour. That seems to be the bug I experience.
Ok,
Then, continue there.
Thx
Duplicate
