V6.7 | Ctrl+F11 Mode Missing Vivaldi Menu and Window Controls Button
raveskirza
In 6.7 when entering Chrome-less mode (Ctrl+F11) with Tab Bar enabled, the Vivaldi Menu icon and the Windows Controls are missing.
Steps to Reproduce:
Enter Chromeless mode with Ctrl-F11 shortcut and then enable the Tab Bar.
Previous version (6.6 and below) had Vivaldi Menu and Windows Controls when the tab bar was enabled in chromeless mode.
@raveskirza
VB-106019 Ctr+F11 Mode: Since 6.7 the Vivaldi Menu and Window controls(minimize,maximize,close) buttons are missing
Confirmed bug.