It's a bit frustrating and I haven't found any reports on this issue yet.

When adjusting the volume in picture-in-picture mode, the settings aren't saved. Specifically, if you pause and then resume a video, the volume resets to 100%. Although the slider remains in the previous position, the volume itself defaults back to full, requiring me to adjust the slider again to restore the preferred volume level. The slider's position is correct, by the way.

I believe this has been happening since the volume control update. I am currently on 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit).