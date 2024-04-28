Picture-in-picture volume control resets after a video has been resumed
It's a bit frustrating and I haven't found any reports on this issue yet.
When adjusting the volume in picture-in-picture mode, the settings aren't saved. Specifically, if you pause and then resume a video, the volume resets to 100%. Although the slider remains in the previous position, the volume itself defaults back to full, requiring me to adjust the slider again to restore the preferred volume level. The slider's position is correct, by the way.
I believe this has been happening since the volume control update. I am currently on 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
It's just not letting me edit the post so here it is:
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 797c9afbdac77f7476f053bfaaa24fbf4c2057f1
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3527)
I have tried this on a private window and a new profile. I am noticing the same issue.
@izn1337 Confirmed.
If you change the volume on the video before opening Picture-in-Picture, the volume is retained.
However, if you adjust the volume on the PiP window, then revert to the tab and reopen the PiP window, the volume slider remembers its position, but the volume resets to 100%.
Please include this in your bug report by replying to the automated message that you would have received when you submitted a bug report.
You now have enough reputation points to edit your posts. It is an anti-spam measure for new users.