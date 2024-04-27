Vivaldi crashes randomly upon starting it!
These days I'm facing with a continuous crash, during the opening of the Vivaldi, in different intervals! This situation has never happened to me before! I don't know if it has anything to do with Vivavli's latest update! In the debug log, I see that these lines are recorded. It's strange that the same thing happens to me on my laptop! Maybe it has something to do with Synchronization, but I can't say for sure!
On my Desktop PC, MS Win 11 Pro 64Bit, Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable)
[0427/211857.688:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-ROG\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\211c15ce-bf5b-40c3-bd48-a74d60dbea60: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/211857.689:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-ROG\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\211c15ce-bf5b-40c3-bd48-a74d60dbea60: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)
On my Laptop, MS-Windows 11 Home 64Bit, Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable)
[0427/091835.390:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/091835.394:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092306.989:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(115)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4.dmp: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092306.989:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092306.989:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(115)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4.dmp: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092307.001:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/180851.121:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\c3404321-f7b4-40e2-b956-f79ee56488c3: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/180851.121:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\c3404321-f7b4-40e2-b956-f79ee56488c3: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)
At this time, I have disabled all the extensions in Vivaldi and I am monitoring the situation. At least to understand where it comes from!
Have you guys come across anything like this, after the update 6.7? Or is it something local on my PC.
Thnx
Hi,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Thanks!
I followed these steps but after a while I got again this weird crash! So, I decided to uninstall and reinstall Vivaldi from a scratch. The time of quarantine began!
I Just did a simple search on Web about this error-code and almost all the communications on the different forums referred to the Chromium browsers as a bug! Anyway, we'll wait and see.
Check the above signature steps to get a backup despite the crashes.
Useful information. Thanks.
Usually the only thing I need to backup are just the bookmarks. I export them to an HTML file before doing any action in the browser. Other things like passwords, history, sessions etc., don't need them. So uninstalling/reinstalling the browser is not a big problem for me.
Just for info, the situation seems stable. It's been a few hours, and I haven't had any crashes! Fingers crossed!
Just an update.
Browser crashed again even after the latest update 6.7.3329.21!
I can't reproduce what trigger this issue! All extensions are disabled! Adblocking disabled too! I think to do some tests with an older version of Vivaldi to clear the view.
@tonialb I feel your frustration. I have the same issue on my old machine while my new machine doesn't seem to crash on start anymore.
My issues along with suggestions are detailed in this topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96967/multiple-tries-required-to-start-vivaldi-what-is-happening?page=1
Maybe someone suggested something there that could help you.
Thanks
Seems like a long story!
In the meantime I did some test.
First installed an older version, Vivaldi 6.6 and disable the update. After a while the crash appeared again even with this version! Then I reinstalled same version now using the option "Install for all users", just to be sure if the problem has to do with any permission issue. Today it crashed again! The only active extension was Bitwarden, but I don't think it affects cuz I got crashes even without it.
So, it remains another thing to do. Disable the Windows Security and Firewall and monitoring the situation.
Hello again.
Disabling Windows Security/Firewall gave nothing!
But, maybe I was wrong!!!
https://mega.nz/file/VBgmmSCa#E7uR2Sir5ZRsrJAvXxVLVWm8J_xv5hiBlqCJJPnM7dk
It seems we have an issue with Bitwarden.
It's strange that it only happens on Vivaldi, never happened before! In other browsers that are based on Chromium, Edge or Brave, it doesn't give me this DMP file!
As you can see in the video-capture it creates DMP file every time I open Vivaldi. Then I can work normally. Excluding the cases when a crash occurs, whish are rare.
I did a check on Bitwarden site, and the last update was on April 15, while I've faced this problem these days! So I believe the cause is not the update patch of Bitwarden.
Update...
Just intalled Vivaldi 5.8.2978.36 (Stable channel), and is working fine! No craches logs, no dumps, no bug reseting Statistics etc. A species with pure DNA!
@tonialb said in Vivaldi crashes randomly upon starting it!:
Seems like a long story!
It was. I never did determine why Vivaldi was crashing on start but since my latest install it hasn't. Given some time has passed I plan to update the topic soon.
@tonialb said in Vivaldi crashes randomly upon starting it!:
It seems we have an issue with Bitwarden.
It's good you aren't having crashes now but weird there is an issue with Bitwarden but you were having crashes even when it wasn't installed. I hope whatever the cause, your crashing days are over.