These days I'm facing with a continuous crash, during the opening of the Vivaldi, in different intervals! This situation has never happened to me before! I don't know if it has anything to do with Vivavli's latest update! In the debug log, I see that these lines are recorded. It's strange that the same thing happens to me on my laptop! Maybe it has something to do with Synchronization, but I can't say for sure!

On my Desktop PC, MS Win 11 Pro 64Bit, Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable)

[0427/211857.688:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-ROG\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\211c15ce-bf5b-40c3-bd48-a74d60dbea60: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/211857.689:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-ROG\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\211c15ce-bf5b-40c3-bd48-a74d60dbea60: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)

On my Laptop, MS-Windows 11 Home 64Bit, Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable)

[0427/091835.390:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/091835.394:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092306.989:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(115)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4.dmp: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092306.989:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092306.989:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(115)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4.dmp: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/092307.001:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\f30e6624-3e8e-49e7-b40d-6b9a21e1c2f4: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/180851.121:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\c3404321-f7b4-40e2-b956-f79ee56488c3: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0427/180851.121:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\EZ-OMEN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\c3404321-f7b4-40e2-b956-f79ee56488c3: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)

Maybe it has something to do with Synchronization, but I can't say for sure!

At this time, I have disabled all the extensions in Vivaldi and I am monitoring the situation. At least to understand where it comes from!

Have you guys come across anything like this, after the update 6.7? Or is it something local on my PC.

Thnx