I like to use rocker gestures to switch tabs. This mostly works well, but sometimes there is a problem with left mouse button state.

This happens sometimes with websites where text can be selected, but it's hard to reproduce. On the other hand it happens consistently on map sites, so it can easily be reproduced (at least on my system) thus:

Configure right rocker gesture as "Next Tab (by order)". Open Google Maps in one tab, and anything else in another. Perform a right rocker gesture from the Google Maps tab. (Vivaldi switches to the next tab as expected.) Switch back (using any method) to the Google Maps tab.

Now, Google Maps thinks that the left mouse button is still pressed, and pans the map when I move the mouse pointer (until I click somewhere).

Is there something that can be done to avoid this?