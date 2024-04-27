Problem with rocker gestures to switch tabs
ToTheZeroth
I like to use rocker gestures to switch tabs. This mostly works well, but sometimes there is a problem with left mouse button state.
This happens sometimes with websites where text can be selected, but it's hard to reproduce. On the other hand it happens consistently on map sites, so it can easily be reproduced (at least on my system) thus:
- Configure right rocker gesture as "Next Tab (by order)".
- Open Google Maps in one tab, and anything else in another.
- Perform a right rocker gesture from the Google Maps tab. (Vivaldi switches to the next tab as expected.)
- Switch back (using any method) to the Google Maps tab.
Now, Google Maps thinks that the left mouse button is still pressed, and pans the map when I move the mouse pointer (until I click somewhere).
Is there something that can be done to avoid this?
ToTheZeroth
Thanks for your kind welcome!
Ah yes, I should probably have added that this has been happening for many years (probably as long as rocker gestures have been available) and across several OS/DE and hardware combinations, so I just assumed it would be happening to anyone.
At the moment I'm using Manjaro (6.8.5) with KDE Plasma 5.27.11 (X11), Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 stable, and a Logitech MX Master 2S (no other problems with it).
To make absolutely sure that I hadn't botched anything on my installation, I just installed Vivaldi (from the official site, no extensions added or anything) on a Windows 10 laptop, which has never had Vivaldi installed before (and using a different mouse), and the same thing happens there.
Ok,
Those are many tests.
As a rule,
Any problem should be tested on a Clean Profile.
Otherwise would be triggered by an Extension or Setting.
I suggest you to do that, despite the recurrent but occasional bug.
Then Report it on the Bug Tracker.