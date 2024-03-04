HI All,

On Youtube, suddenly when opening a tab holding a video, or a link for a video, I have to now have to click a start arrow. this is new in the last few days.

yes, I have the global AutoPlay in Privacy & Security set to allow.

yes, I have the autoplay feature set to 'on' on the bottom right of the video player.

yes, I have restarted Vivaldi

How do I turn this off? Thank You!

Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676

OS macOS Version 14.2.1 (Build 23C71)

JavaScript V8 12.2.281.19