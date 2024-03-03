Closed tabs popup not shown on Wayland when Tab bar position is bottom
-
ArchLinux, Wayland, SwayWM 1.9, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45
Upd. Same behavior when tabs on left/right (when trash icon on bottom)
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps