Push to dataLayer is not working on Vivaldi
Hello there,
I am having an issue: I work with e-commerce and to track the journey of the client we push events to dataLayer. However, in Vivaldi's browser, I can't push to it, and the same code works on Chrome, for example. Does anybody know what is happening?
@guycanella How can we test that? Can you create a test case?
Hi @DoctorG , unfortunately, I can't give you an environment to test because I am working on my company environment.
But I tested the same case in Firefox, Chrome and Vivaldi, and it didn't work only in Vivaldi. I think it's related with the blocking system of Vivaldi.
- Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.63 stable
- Since when happens: today (2024/03/01)
- OS: Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon 64-bit
DoctorG Ambassador
@guycanella Which software is this for client managment?
@guycanella I try to ask internally now.
@guycanella Please check if you have Vivaldi Blocker or other tracker/ad block extension activated.
do these demos work? https://dlyx.io/en/demo/
How can I check if I have any Vivaldi Blocker active?
@guycanella Read https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/ and there "4 Blocking per site"