I'm thinking about leaving Vivaldi. I really like the browser but EVERY.SINGLE.TIME I update the browser, my tabs are gone, sometimes it crashes, and my tabs are gone, in all workspaces.

Sometimes after a browser restart the tabs come back, but most of the time, I can restore the window.

However, every single time I do that, all my tabs are duplicated like 3 times, so I end up with hundreds of duplicated tabs, and I have to close them manually.

I filed a bug 6 months ago but it wasn't looked at.

Any ideas about what can I do to fix this?