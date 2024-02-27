Vivaldi for Mac is always losing my tabs
stereoactivo
I'm thinking about leaving Vivaldi. I really like the browser but EVERY.SINGLE.TIME I update the browser, my tabs are gone, sometimes it crashes, and my tabs are gone, in all workspaces.
Sometimes after a browser restart the tabs come back, but most of the time, I can restore the window.
However, every single time I do that, all my tabs are duplicated like 3 times, so I end up with hundreds of duplicated tabs, and I have to close them manually.
I filed a bug 6 months ago but it wasn't looked at.
Any ideas about what can I do to fix this?
stereoactivo
This is how duplicated tabs look like
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Regarding the existing Bug,
Ask here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
About now,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
