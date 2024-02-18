After some days of every time opening Vivaldi bizarrely bringing up system prompts to "set up a new default keyring, please enter a password", which it had never done in 5 years of previous use, entering a new password, then the exact same dialog box opened again, I got so frustrated I completely uninstalled Vivaldi, then re-installed NOT using any previous profiles, spent an unhappy hour or two re-creating all my theme and user interface info ... And that completely fresh install started out with the same bizarre "set up a new keyring" dialogs (repeated, second time exactly the same as the first). But now today I've tried to re-open and now it will not start AT ALL. Everything just hangs.

$ vivaldi --disable-gpu

$ vivaldi --version

$ vivaldi-stable

etc etc etc just hang. There is no error message, no response whatsoever.

There is this in journactl:

Feb 18 13:06:21 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: received PerformPrompt call from callback /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p17@:1.0 Feb 18 13:06:21 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: stopping prompting for operation /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p17@:1.0 Feb 18 13:06:21 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: calling the PromptDone method on /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p17@:1.0, and ignoring reply

which appears only when I attempt to open Vivaldi, so is clearly because of the open attempt. But there is no prompt, either GUI or terminal. When I finally kill the hanging terminal with Ctrl-C (twice) I will get a fresh delivery of:

Feb 18 13:15:32 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: received PerformPrompt call from callback /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p19@:1.0 Feb 18 13:15:32 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: stopping prompting for operation /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p19@:1.0 Feb 18 13:15:32 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: calling the PromptDone method on /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p19@:1.0, and ignoring reply

Very, very, very frustrating. Thinking: Firefox doesn't do this to me...