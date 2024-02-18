Vivaldi on Manjaro no longer opening at all
-
After some days of every time opening Vivaldi bizarrely bringing up system prompts to "set up a new default keyring, please enter a password", which it had never done in 5 years of previous use, entering a new password, then the exact same dialog box opened again, I got so frustrated I completely uninstalled Vivaldi, then re-installed NOT using any previous profiles, spent an unhappy hour or two re-creating all my theme and user interface info ... And that completely fresh install started out with the same bizarre "set up a new keyring" dialogs (repeated, second time exactly the same as the first). But now today I've tried to re-open and now it will not start AT ALL. Everything just hangs.
$ vivaldi --disable-gpu
$ vivaldi --version
$ vivaldi-stable
etc etc etc just hang. There is no error message, no response whatsoever.
There is this in journactl:
Feb 18 13:06:21 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: received PerformPrompt call from callback /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p17@:1.0 Feb 18 13:06:21 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: stopping prompting for operation /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p17@:1.0 Feb 18 13:06:21 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: calling the PromptDone method on /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p17@:1.0, and ignoring reply
which appears only when I attempt to open Vivaldi, so is clearly because of the open attempt. But there is no prompt, either GUI or terminal. When I finally kill the hanging terminal with Ctrl-C (twice) I will get a fresh delivery of:
Feb 18 13:15:32 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: received PerformPrompt call from callback /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p19@:1.0 Feb 18 13:15:32 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: stopping prompting for operation /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p19@:1.0 Feb 18 13:15:32 workstation gcr-prompter[2532]: Gcr: calling the PromptDone method on /org/gnome/keyring/Prompt/p19@:1.0, and ignoring reply
Very, very, very frustrating. Thinking: Firefox doesn't do this to me...
-
-
@Zalex108, many thanks for your time. I can't tell you exactly what version of Vivaldi I am using because it won't open at all to check. But I can tell you, pacam assures me it is 6.5.3206.63-1.
As I mentioned, hanging on attempting open started today, the issue of crazy keyring dialog boxes has been going on for maybe a week.
I'm using Manjaro with all packages up to date (being a rolling release, there is really no version to report - I am using the absolute latest with all packages up to date).
I did forget to mention I am using XFCE.
Yes I have tried
vivaldi --disable-extensions
It hangs like all the calls I have made with all or no options, for both vivaldi and vivaldi-stable. No response whatsoever.
ps -A reports one vivaldi process.
Regarding the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps. I cannot run Step 1, as I reported already.
Thanks for the tip about backing up Profile, in fact I already did that, but I deliberately didn't use it in case the problem was somewhere within that.
However, I did sync. But that doesn't handle all the myriad of tweaks I've made over the years regarding my personal themes (plural) colour and size, mouse gestures, download locations, default web page size, default font, extensions, extension settings, etc etc etc.
-
Yes,
Sync still lacks big part of the settings.
So a full back up works around this.
If not done so yet, you can try to install the Snapshot version and see what happens.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/
Keyring was mentioned many a times,
Disabling it was a workaround if I recall.
@DoctorG knows much more about that.
You may have a look to see whether something match your previous Keyring messages or applies to your distro.
-
@Zalex108 , thanks again.
I haven't tried the snapshot yet, but what I have just now tried is opening vivaldi while logged in on the same machine but as a different user (one who has never run V before).
Interestingly, no request for a new keyring password, altogether no problems at all opening.
This is more than a bit odd, because it is running exactly the same V installation, with only the user space being different.
Made a few experimental theme tweaks, closed, reopened no problem. Moreover I have successfully logged in and synced with my sync account, exited and restarted without any problem at all. Several times, and never with a keyring dialog, indeed, never with any kind of problem.
Hmmm. So, I'm wondering if it all comes down to this: my "good" user is the "default" user (ID 1000), and their own password, hence also their sudo password, is the same as the actual root password. Whereas the "bad" user is ID 1001 and their own/sudo password is NOT the same as the root password.
Is that what is leading to all the keyring dialogs nonsense, and perhaps why the "bad" user is now frozen out, given that when I was asked to provide a password for the mysterious new default keyring, I used the actual root password, not the same as that user's sudo password?
-
I'm mostly lost here,
Since not Linux nor Manjaro user.
The few times used Linux I've had no Keyring issues, so didn't deal it with that.
So,
Despite I would advise related options I remember, you may wait for other users better giving straight fixes.
If want to try,
If you are using the Keyring for other apps, you may backup and rename/reset to see whether fixes the issue or if not, reset it fully and see.
Change the passwords would be though but may be a kind of test too.
-
I found that removing all existing user keyring files then rebooting solved the being-frozen-out problem, and stopped the crazy keyring password messages appearing, although this does not solve the problem as to why it happened at all (and from other posts on this forum, I am definitely not the only affected user).
To spell it out, do
$ rm ~/.local/share/keyrings/*.*
and then reboot. New (working!) keyrings login.keyring and user.keystore are regenerated by the system. (In my case, at least, this restore happened silently in the background - I did not have to provide a password even once.)
-
Once DoctorG recovers may know and like to add some info about that.