Install on WIndows11 S Mode
-
kiriakopoulos
Is there a way to install the browser on Windows 11 S Mode?
Its a windows version that accepts installations only from Microsoft Store but Vivaldi is not in store.
-
Welcome to the forum!
Vivaldi is available on the Microsoft Store: https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/XP99GVQDX7JPR4 so... Not sure why it does not show up for you
-
@WildEnte if it is a windows 11 S arm based device, the vivaldi app is not in the store.
@kiriakopoulos
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81465/windows-on-arm-vivaldi-desktop-client
-
kiriakopoulos
Windows 11 S are not an ARM Device windows. My PC is a 12th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-1215U with 8GB of RAM
-
@kiriakopoulos then it should work; what happen with the direct link? Do you get errors or a blank page?
https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/XP99GVQDX7JPR4?hl=en-en&gl=en
if the S mode only prevent apps not in the store (like it seems) should work but obviously you can't install from the .exe here but only from the store.
@jane-n @marialeal would be useful to add a badge for downloading from MS store?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
OT
I don't know about your reasons to get a Windows S, but you may like to check out the WindowsXLite.com
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-