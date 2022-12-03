We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Windows on ARM Vivaldi Desktop Client
-
philliplanos
Using the Surface Pro X and emulating Vivaldi x86....its terribly slow but its my favorite browser so I'm dealing with it for now.
Would love to have Vivaldi for Windows on ARM, especially now that Windows released the Dev Kit.
More and more users are sure to come this way - I realize WideVine is an issue but if you could build it off Windows Play for DRM I'm certain many will flock to download this client as soon as it's available.
I'd use the Linux Subsystem on Windows 11 ARM but the subsystem current doesn't render text well - its all blurry so it makes using Vivaldi suck.
Therefore, please consider this request and everyone in the community i'll need your support, please upvote this so we can Vivaldi all the time!
-Phil
-
MattSolo45
-
Yes, I would love to see this too. I recently bought a refurbished Windows-on-ARM 2-in-1. Yes, Windows on ARM is a thing, and yes, it deserves a future, and Vivaldi should be in that future!
-
I agree I'm also a Vivaldi user and would love to see a native WoARM Vivaldi version on my Surface Pro X
-
@enis Hopefully, with Apple set to announce ARM based MacBooks in the future, developers will be more likely to give ARM based PCs and Macs native support.
Off topic: I plan on getting the Surface Pro X in the future to replace my Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2. How do you like the Surface Pro X? other than the issue of lack of programs compiled to ARM64 of course.
-
I would love to see a version for Win on ARM in the future, too.
I'm currently using a Samsung Galaxy Book S equipped with a Snapdragon...
-
Not a lot of replies here. But I'll also chime in on this. Having gotten myself a Surface Pro X, seeing Windows ARM64 version would be nice.
Compared to Edge the Vivaldi start speed is extremely slow, and it also sometimes crashes on startup. (Though that can also be because of poor x64 emulation).
When on my Surface for now I tend to use Edge over Vivaldi (which is a shame)
-
Please add my vote for a Windows ARM version. I have had a Surface Pro X since it's initial release and would very much like to run this on that device. I try to avoid non-native ARM apps where ever possible to conserve battery life when I am out and about. I use Vivaldi on all my computers except the SPX, which is what I use when on the go.
-
I would also like to see an Arm Build for Windows. I know the amount of users is very small but I think it is a nice addition. Any chance that this is becoming a reality?
-
Yes, I would like to have ARM64 native version. I use surface pro x as my main device. If ARM64 version available, I would consider using on desktop/android and other devices.
-
philliplanos
Yes, Vivladi on WoARM would be perfect!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
A problem is Google does not provide any Widevine DRM for ARM architecture. That will cause failing Prime, HBO, Netflix and other protected videos.
As i know only MS Edge has its own DRM for ARM.
At this time Vivaldi devs can not release a ARM version on Windows.
-
Same! I have an SQ3 MS Surface Pro 9 and would love a Vivaldi native browser because I'm stuck using Edge :<
-
I too would quite like to see a Windows Arm64 version of Vivaldi.
The standard 64bit Windows version runs reasonably well on Windows 11 (for Arm64) if a little slowly at times.
I would prefer a warning of being unable to play certain content (if that is still not possible) than no, or slow, Vivaldi.
-
-
MattSolo45
@Hadden89 Hah, I restored the post. I was unsurprised that anyone would still be interested in the topic. Thanks for restoring my faith in the Vivaldi community. But I'm still of the opinion that the development team has lost the old spirit of this browser, and now they pretend to be interested in its development. I just see that Vivaldi will share the fate of Opera, and again our dear (that's a joke) @jon will lead to this with his decisions.
-
@MattSolo45 My main fear is widewine - and probably several other codecs - won't work on arm, if we exclude Edge, but I can't be sure not knowing which other browsers works on WinARM.
-
Yes please! I am running Win 11 on a VM under my M1 macbook pro and Vivaldi is sluggish since it had to be emulated. There are already builds on Vivaldi for Linux arm64. Please add Mac and Windows to that list ^_^
-
sev7en Ambassador
I was asking the same! So good to see we were talking about but now I am wondering if still actual and for Windows 11.
I am currently running it via Parallels and ready to test if needed.
-
MattSolo45
