Using the Surface Pro X and emulating Vivaldi x86....its terribly slow but its my favorite browser so I'm dealing with it for now.

Would love to have Vivaldi for Windows on ARM, especially now that Windows released the Dev Kit.

More and more users are sure to come this way - I realize WideVine is an issue but if you could build it off Windows Play for DRM I'm certain many will flock to download this client as soon as it's available.

I'd use the Linux Subsystem on Windows 11 ARM but the subsystem current doesn't render text well - its all blurry so it makes using Vivaldi suck.

Therefore, please consider this request and everyone in the community i'll need your support, please upvote this so we can Vivaldi all the time!

-Phil