I am not sure why Fox News videos keep autoplaying. I have Vivaldi set to block autoplay in Settings and in the attached pictures. I cleared all history except for passwords, but that didn't work.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Vivaldi Version: | 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens | I don't know.
OS / Version: | Windows 11 Pro
Device Model: | AMD CPU PC
I cleaned site data again. This didn't resolve the issue.
There are 2 things listed in vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/, but I see no option to clean them other than Unregister.
vivaldi://flags/ is enabled because I enabled the password generator.
Excuse me,
I've sent you the Android Steps instead the Desktop.
You may check the Point 3 at the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Clean Profile
Autoplay globally disabled.
Works Ok
W11 22H2
stardepp Translator
@NLA You can also use this extension to block autoplaying videos:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/disable-html5-autoplay-re/cafckninonjkogajnihihlnnimmkndgf
I figured it out. It is a Vivaldi bug.
I uninstalled Vivaldi, deleted the data folder, reinstalled Vivialdi, and signed in to sync. Fox News videos were blocked from autoplaying.
BUT, when I did this so Facebook Messenger videos work, Fox News videos start autoplaying again:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94854/allow-facebook-messenger-video-calls-to-work-when-autoplay-is-set-to-block
Allowing Facebook Messenger video calls to work apparently also makes Fox News videos autoplay.
Weird thing.
Maybe something in the player skip the setting.
Report it then.
I'll try to check later too.
Next time,
Just rename the Main Profile folder temporarily and test with as a Clean Profile.
No need to Uninstall / Remove Data, just rename or run an instance with a custom shortcut.