@BradRichardsFHNW Apparently Moodle has a demo site:

https://school.moodledemo.net/mod/page/view.php?id=46

I was able to find some videos, apparently it uses a combination of YT embeds, regular web videos etc depending on what's added.

MP4 video: https://school.moodledemo.net/mod/resource/view.php?id=949

MP4 video: https://school.moodledemo.net/course/view.php?id=59

YouTube: https://school.moodledemo.net/mod/page/view.php?id=947

Do these videos work? Do you find other videos on the demo site that don't work?

Did you restart the browser after disabling the extensions?

Did you try clearing cache+cookies?

Have you tried disabling HW acceleration (Settings>Webpages) and restarting?

Vivaldi flags: That's a long list! The ones that seem like they might be relevant and are not set to default:

Enabled/Disabled does not mean a flag is non-default. Changed flags are outlined and placed on top of the list. In any case do Reset All and restart the browser.

The output from vivaldi://gpu is pretty long, so I put it into a WeTransfer link: https://we.tl/t-8su3qwVaXo

I can't see anything wrong in this list.

I've just noticed that the page apparently never finishes loading: The "X" that would turn into the refresh icon remains an "X".

This sounds more like a networking/blocker issue than a video decode issue. Try Developer Tools, Network tab, reload the page with Ctrl+F5 and look for failing requests.

If you're able, inspect the page using the element selector:



Select the video elements and try to find the <source> tag. Copy the source url and try to play it directly.

I would obviously help if you can provide a direct link to the videos that fail on your system.