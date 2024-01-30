Linux distributions may be providing an upgrade to the Mesa packages (system for rendering 3-D graphics) and a regression was found beginning in version 23.3.

If going to a web site and you see something like this (from CNN):

you are affected by this regression. It affects certain older GPU's. I have an AMD Radeon HD-5450 on a video card in a different desktop. A workaround is to un-check Use Hardware Acceleration When Available in Tools -> Settings -> Webpages and restart the browser.

A bug report indicated the issue was resolved for one person in Mesa 24.0, however, I booted into a live image of a different Linux distribution which provided Mesa 24.0 rc3.1 and had the same issue running UnGoogled Chromium, which was included with the image. Turning off Hardware Acceleration in the settings here, also corrected the issue.