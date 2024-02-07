Changing default app for protocols
Today, I clicked on the wrong app for opening Zoom links. Now, I cannot make Vivaldi understand that the mime types changed. I fixed it at the OS level, and when using "xdg-open zoomtg://....", zoom opens. Using Firefox also works.
The problem is that Vivaldi still opens the wrong app, without asking for confirmation.
I'm using Flatpak version:
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision: 152e4a2fbcacc9d61318f06dbb7d9d0cd6589584 OS: Linux JavaScript: V8 12.0.267.19 User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line: /app/vivaldi/vivaldi --disable-features=WebAssemblyTrapHandler,DesktopPWAsRunOnOsLogin --no-default-browser-check --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path: /app/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path: /home/federico/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type: Null
Any help?
I tried to remove Vivaldi, remove the folder in
~/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldiand then reinstall. It still doesn't work. At this point, I guess it's asking for a wrong mime type?
I tried with the
debpackage and it works...
I deleted the whole Vivaldi directory, so it's not something that has to do with the preferences. I guess things went this way:
- I clicked on the Zoom link "join meeting"
- I didn't have Zoom installed, so the OS asked me to choose an application
- I chose "Ark" by mistake
- In the meantime (during points 2. and 3.), I was installing Zoom, so after having chosen "Ark", I had a proper app for the
zoomtg://protocol and the mimetype was registered
- I further re-registered the mime-type for
zoomtg://multiple times and re-associated the Zoom app multiple times
- For some reason, Vivaldi is not using
xdg-openbut some weird internal library that caches its own mime-type association in a different directory, outside of the Vivaldi config directory
Point 6. is proven by the the following:
- if I add a line to the
xdg-openscript to log its invocation command, nothing is logged when Vivaldi (Flatpak) launches an external software
- if I delete the Vivaldi config directory, the problem is not solved
Note that instead Vivaldi (deb) is using
xdg-open. And indeed it works. I think this is a bug of the Flatpak build script, which doesn't ship a proper
xdg-openor doesn't communicate with the system's
xdgsystem.
I finally found a workaround.
- Run
flatpak permissions desktop-used-apps | grep Vivaldiand check that the wrong app is in the "Permissions" column. It should be something like this:
Table Object App Permissions Data desktop-used-apps application/pgp-keys com.vivaldi.Vivaldi org.kde.kwrite,1,3 0x00 desktop-used-apps x-scheme-handler/zoommtg com.vivaldi.Vivaldi org.kde.ark,1,3 0x00
In this case, I am interested in the second row. The "Object" contains the mime-type of interest.
- Run
flatpak permission-remove desktop-used-apps x-scheme-handler/zoommtg, replacing
x-scheme-handler/zoommtgwith your custom mime type.
Done!
P.S. It's a shame that Vivaldi doesn't provide a menu ala Firefox for resetting such file associations, though...
