Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-biters)

Since when happens: 03.02.2024

OS / Version / DE Windows 11 Version 23H2

Hi all out there.

I recently re-installed Windows and all my programs.

I've been using Vivaldi for years, but this error is new for me.

Please let me explain:

When trying to download things, the "Run" command doesn't work anymore.

Vivaldi automaticly goes to "Save as"

The most annoying is ".torrent"

".torrent" files are assosiated with Vivaldi, and magnets works flawlessly.

But when downloading a ".torrent" file, somethings strange is happening.

Before I just pressed "Open" and the ".torrent" file would automaticly open in my BiglyBT.

Now when I press "Open", the "Save as" window opens and the ".torrent" file is somehow renamed to ".torrent ,attachment"

An example:

Normal file name is: "Torrentname.torrent" I press open, and it opens in BiglyBT.

Now it is: "Torrentname.torrent, attachment" I press open, and "Save as" opens.

If I save the file, it's saved with the correct name, and clicking the saved file opens BiglyBT.

This is a Vivaldi problem. It works flawlessly in Chrome and MS Edge.

I use the same Chrome/Vivaldi exstensions I used for years, and have not changed anything in them.

Everything has always worked "Out of the box" before.

All my programs are recently installed, and are fully up to date.

Any wizards here know how to fix this???

Have a nice day.