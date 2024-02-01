Suddenly, the top button row (where you can normally find the refresh button etc.) of my Feeds display disappeared. At the same time, at the bottom there appeared the "Database Error Detected", with a "Restore Feeds" button.

Clicking "Restore Feeds" makes the button turn into "Restoring feeds..." shortly, but then reverts back to "Restore Feeds". The "Database Error Detected" does not go away.

If I enter the Feeds page in the settings dialog, I can click "Refresh" there, and Vivaldi successfully refreshes feeds.

I have no indication towards which feed is broken, or what the cause is, or what I could do about it. Restarting the browser didn't help.

My version info:

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (32-bit)

Revision 2b37337cc1b01680ba70e18da89e697b290a2d3e

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3930)

JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19

What now?