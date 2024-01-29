If you have lost or corrupted RSS Feed posts you wanted to save, but are too old for the Parent Blog to send them anymore, there may be a way to get them back!

If an RSS Feed in Vivaldi is corrupted such that the "Restore Feeds" button is not successful, you will need to recreate it as a new Feed to restore the latest posts. However, the source site may only send you the most recent posts, and anything else older than that which you wanted to keep is no longer accessible. Here is a technique to recover those older posts, albeit but to a new Vivaldi Feed.

Go to web.archive.org, also known as the "WayBack Machine" (named after a frequented fictitious time machine in the 1959 American cartoon series "Rocky and Bullwinkle"):

Fortunately this website crawls over and saves many other websites periodically.

Incidentally, here is the original WABAC machine:

Go to your Feed list in Vivaldi and copy to the clipboard the URL of the feed in question:

In this case the URL is http://lowlightmixes.blogspot.com/feeds/comments/default. Note the Feed is a couple of layers below the blog domain in this case, which will show the resiliency of this method.

Paste the URL in the WayBack Machines' textbox:

.

Hit enter and wait for the timeline to appear.

Here we see the blog's URL was captured 25 times between Jul 27, 2011 and Nov 28, 2023:

Let's say we want to get the earliest posts to his blog. First, click on the year 2011, and a 2011 calendar will then appear below the timeline. In that calendar, the captured dates will be highlighted. In this case the earliest capture is Jul 27, 2011:

.

Hovering over the 27th, we then click on the time of the capture:

In few seconds, the XML feed data will appear in the Vivaldi tab:

A helpful navigation bar is also presented at the top to navigate to the other captures.

Then it is a matter of simply pasting the URL in the white navigation bar into a new Vivaldi Feed address field. It is actually a sort of "dual URL": https://web.archive.org/web/20111007151134/http:/lowlightmixes.blogspot.com/feeds/comments/default.

Going back to the Feed settings, create a new Feed which has the "dual URL" as its address.

I named the Feed with a "z" so it appears at the end of the list and out of the way. As you can see, other capture dates can also be assigned their own Feed.

Now it is a waiting game, anywhere from 1 to 3 hours before the posts are sent into Vivaldi. Here are the resultant posts that came into Vivaldi:



.

Now it is a matter of getting these posts back into the current up-to-date Feed. This is where my knowledge ends. Hopefully, someone can finish this up with a method to move the old posts in the current Feed...