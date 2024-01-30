Won't import bookmarks from anything
twisted8000
So I started to use Vivaldi at work. I thought I'd try it at home too. I'm on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and it won't import any bookmarks. I always get a error saying Chrome is running (which it's not). When I try to get them from Opera. It will import around 50 things so it says, but does nothing. I also have way more then 50 bookmarks. Opera had no issues with importing. Vivaldi nothing, but issues. What can I try or should I just give up on it?
Thanks
mib2berlin
@twisted8000
Hi, export your bookmarks to a HTML file in Opera, Chrome.
Import in Vivaldi choosing file.
I know there are issues with importing from Opera One, for example.
Import from Chrome work:
Cheers, mib
Hi,
twisted8000
I do like how Vivaldi gives out false information and everyone is fine with it. Specially when it says it imports things and does nothing. More than kind of odd.
DoctorG Ambassador
@twisted8000 Which Vivaldi? Installed how?
Which Chrome version? Installed how?
DoctorG Ambassador
@twisted8000 I tested Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 on Ubuntu 22 LTS.
I was able to import in Vivaldi by File → Import from Applications and Files → Chrome from Google Chrome 121.0.6167.139.
Have you checked bookmarks panel? There should be a folder with Imported… which contains the imported bookmark.