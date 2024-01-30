Problem:

If tab stack is pinned it hides its name, that in itself is alright but in some situations (multiple pinned tab stacks with same website so there is the same icon one may prefer to have the name visible)

Solution:

If tab stack has been renamed show the name instead of hiding it. Thus preserving the normally better option of name staying hidden but there will be way to have it visible

Or just add an option to change it in setting but that wouldn't allow to have it on case by case basis