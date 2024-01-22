Import "Copy All Links" list from one profile into another profile?
-
bar0end0drifter
I would like to reduce the number of profiles I have because I discovered that I need a separate account to sync each one.
For some of the profiles I want to delete, all I want to save is the open tabs. They could end up as a saved session or a list of bookmarks or a workspace in a profile I want to keep. I'm okay with any of these.
All the better if I could save the browsing history of the profile as well, but I can live with just saving the open tabs.
I noticed that there is a way to right click a workspace and "Copy All Links." Can I import this to another profile? Or is there another way to do this?
I'm not adverse to creating a separate account for each profile if I need it, but I hope I can avoid that step because I have A LOT of profiles. I have been using some of my profiles like Firefox Multi-Account Containers to keep cookies separate and log into a different Gmail account in each profile (e.g. for testing). Other profiles should have been sessions or workspaces if I had known those were a thing. They just contain a bunch of tabs on a single topic.
I don't know if it's relevant, but I'm using the Windows version.
Suggestions?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
You can use OneTab Extension, would be easier to keep it organized.
Then open it as Workspaces and bookmark the preferred.
Test it before on Clean Profiles.
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps