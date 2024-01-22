I would like to reduce the number of profiles I have because I discovered that I need a separate account to sync each one.

For some of the profiles I want to delete, all I want to save is the open tabs. They could end up as a saved session or a list of bookmarks or a workspace in a profile I want to keep. I'm okay with any of these.

All the better if I could save the browsing history of the profile as well, but I can live with just saving the open tabs.

I noticed that there is a way to right click a workspace and "Copy All Links." Can I import this to another profile? Or is there another way to do this?

I'm not adverse to creating a separate account for each profile if I need it, but I hope I can avoid that step because I have A LOT of profiles. I have been using some of my profiles like Firefox Multi-Account Containers to keep cookies separate and log into a different Gmail account in each profile (e.g. for testing). Other profiles should have been sessions or workspaces if I had known those were a thing. They just contain a bunch of tabs on a single topic.

I don't know if it's relevant, but I'm using the Windows version.

Suggestions?