Is there any way to easily import Edge plugins and their settings into Vivaldi?
Downloading and reconfiguring one by one is too tiring.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Giresharu No way to import Edge extensions and its settings.
Hi,
You could use this https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/extension-exporter/doikmfpjbcjjimnbablebijofdbgfepb?pli=1 to export the list
Try to copy the Extensions Folders and put them into Vivaldi's
Install the Extensions
If they keep the name, some settings may restore the copied settings.
Try before in a Vivaldi Test Profile
I tried to copy the
AppData\Local\Microsoft\Edge\User Data\Default\Extensionsfolder to
AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions,but it didn't work. After reopening Vivaldi, the
AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensionsdirectory is restored to its original state before pasting. What should I do?
Then try the Oposite,
- Install the Extensions First
- Close Vivaldi
- Replace the folders
You would need to Import them before install any other.
On Edge and Vivaldi the Extensions are noted on the Preferences file too.
You may need to add that entries as well.