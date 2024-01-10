last edited by

@Giresharu

Hi,

Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums

You could use this https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/extension-exporter/doikmfpjbcjjimnbablebijofdbgfepb?pli=1 to export the list

Try to copy the Extensions Folders and put them into Vivaldi's

Install the Extensions

If they keep the name, some settings may restore the copied settings.

Try before in a Vivaldi Test Profile

--

Also,

Some useful links:

--

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps