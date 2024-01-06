@pegasokra22

Hi,

AFAIK I've read from other users, but maybe different Mac version, is that consumes more than Safari which is expected.

Safari fits totally on the System

Despite that,

You can install Vivaldi and enable the Performance options to reduce the impact as well as other options.

Check here too.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60564/guide-vivaldi-on-old-low-end-computers

Also,



