A question for m1 macbook users about battery usage?
pegasokra22
I want to switch from safari to vivaldi to be able to use sync , but I wonder if battery usage will be a problem for me? Can anyone using vivaldi on m1 chip share info about battery usage compared to safari?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
AFAIK I've read from other users, but maybe different Mac version, is that consumes more than Safari which is expected.
Safari fits totally on the System
Despite that,
You can install Vivaldi and enable the Performance options to reduce the impact as well as other options.
Check here too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60564/guide-vivaldi-on-old-low-end-computers
Also,
