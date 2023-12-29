It would be great if we have a checkbox like "Close inactive tabs after being inactive for [ 60 ] minutes".

Then we also need a way to prevent some tabs from closing. I think "pinning" would work (so pinned tabs are not closed), but maybe some users would prefer a brand new option for this.

I called this "Inversion of Control", because it's a different way of managing these hundreds of tabs and dozens of windows some of us ten to open and never clean up.

Normal process:

You open a lot of tabs to check new, check currencies, whatever you need in your daily work or hobby. Over 90% are temporary in nature, just to check something.

You have to make work to close them every some time / make cleanup. Tedious work.

If you make no cleanup, you end up with 6+ Vivaldi windows, 50+ tabs in each. That's reality for many of us. (Folks which tend to start many things at the same time and don't like cleaning up).

Inverted process:

You open a lot of tabs. Over 90% are temporary.

They close automatically after some inactivity, like 1h.

No work ever needed to clean this mess

Work is needed only, if you want to prevent tab from closing. This is then a conscious decision.

There is an extension for Chrome made to do just that: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/selfdestruct-inactive-tab/dijgiekinoipkcnpjckingeodlhbbkmo

It doesn't blend with Vivaldi super nice, but it does work to some degree. And with this extension I was ale to validate the whole idea. The idea is absolutely great. Browsing is just so nice when tabs close automatically. No mess anymore, no hundreds of processes and tabs. I think it's a great solution for so many of us. Please bring this option to Vivaldi.

As I said the extension works, but there are some limitations

inactivity time is hardcoded to 1h (but I have to say it is a great value)

it doesn't close last tab in a window. I think it should close last tab and close the window in such case

it only seems to close tabs while PC is running. If your PC is sleeping or hibernated, and wakes up, old tabs - which missed 1h time mark - will stay there

UI and new concept of "pinning" introduced by this extension doesn't really blend with Vivaldi nice.

A built-in option in Vivaldi would be just so great.