Auto close tabs after inactivity / Inversion of Control
It would be great if we have a checkbox like "Close inactive tabs after being inactive for [ 60 ] minutes".
Then we also need a way to prevent some tabs from closing. I think "pinning" would work (so pinned tabs are not closed), but maybe some users would prefer a brand new option for this.
I called this "Inversion of Control", because it's a different way of managing these hundreds of tabs and dozens of windows some of us ten to open and never clean up.
Normal process:
- You open a lot of tabs to check new, check currencies, whatever you need in your daily work or hobby. Over 90% are temporary in nature, just to check something.
- You have to make work to close them every some time / make cleanup. Tedious work.
- If you make no cleanup, you end up with 6+ Vivaldi windows, 50+ tabs in each. That's reality for many of us. (Folks which tend to start many things at the same time and don't like cleaning up).
Inverted process:
- You open a lot of tabs. Over 90% are temporary.
- They close automatically after some inactivity, like 1h.
- No work ever needed to clean this mess
- Work is needed only, if you want to prevent tab from closing. This is then a conscious decision.
There is an extension for Chrome made to do just that: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/selfdestruct-inactive-tab/dijgiekinoipkcnpjckingeodlhbbkmo
It doesn't blend with Vivaldi super nice, but it does work to some degree. And with this extension I was ale to validate the whole idea. The idea is absolutely great. Browsing is just so nice when tabs close automatically. No mess anymore, no hundreds of processes and tabs. I think it's a great solution for so many of us. Please bring this option to Vivaldi.
As I said the extension works, but there are some limitations
- inactivity time is hardcoded to 1h (but I have to say it is a great value)
- it doesn't close last tab in a window. I think it should close last tab and close the window in such case
- it only seems to close tabs while PC is running. If your PC is sleeping or hibernated, and wakes up, old tabs - which missed 1h time mark - will stay there
- UI and new concept of "pinning" introduced by this extension doesn't really blend with Vivaldi nice.
A built-in option in Vivaldi would be just so great.
One update. If this ever gets to implementation, I think additional option like:
- do not close tabs which play sound
would make it easier for us to have music played from sites lie YT Music, Spotify etc. Music plays - tabs stay there. Music doesn't play - tab is subject to close like normal.