I added the speechify extension to my browser, and I found it strange that it simply odes not work. Then, I tried entering the speechify page and some buttons do not recognize my clicks. It'd rather be a problem with speechify itself. However, when I try speechify on Microsoft Edge, it works perfectly, both the extension and the web page. Then I suppose my Vivaldi may have something on its settings that may cause it. Apart the customization, the only thing I changed was the option to block all ads and tracks. It could be the problem, but I set the speechify page as an exception to the blocker, and it is still not working.

I am running Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 stable on a Kubuntu 23.10.

Does anyone have a clue on how to solve it? I wish I could focus all my activities in Vivaldi.