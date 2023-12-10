(I drilled around for awhile, couldn't find anything relevant and apologize if this has already been covered.)

Sometimes I will click on a link in another program when Vivaldi is not already open. In this case Vivaldi will open with just one tab for the link. Later I will want to seriously browse with Vivaldi with the 6 usual startup tabs open.

The easiest way I know to do this is to close and restart Vivaldi. It does seem like a waste but manually recreating the tabs individually seems much worse.

So how about an option to add the startup tabs selected in the settings to the tabs already open? No doubt this has been thought of long ago.

It already exists one way or another and is impossible to miss. Please gently point me to it and I will say 100 "print screens" in contrition. There is a very good reason it doesn't exist and is explained [here](link url). Please gently point me to it and I will say 100 "control-alt-deletes" in contrition. It's a new idea??? ROFL! No money on this one . . .

Thank you for reading this far and any insight you can provide.

Fred