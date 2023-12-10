Solved option to open all startup tabs if not done on opening
Acarolinensis
(I drilled around for awhile, couldn't find anything relevant and apologize if this has already been covered.)
Sometimes I will click on a link in another program when Vivaldi is not already open. In this case Vivaldi will open with just one tab for the link. Later I will want to seriously browse with Vivaldi with the 6 usual startup tabs open.
The easiest way I know to do this is to close and restart Vivaldi. It does seem like a waste but manually recreating the tabs individually seems much worse.
So how about an option to add the startup tabs selected in the settings to the tabs already open? No doubt this has been thought of long ago.
It already exists one way or another and is impossible to miss. Please gently point me to it and I will say 100 "print screens" in contrition.
There is a very good reason it doesn't exist and is explained [here](link url). Please gently point me to it and I will say 100 "control-alt-deletes" in contrition.
It's a new idea??? ROFL! No money on this one . . .
Thank you for reading this far and any insight you can provide.
Fred
Saved Sessions works like a champ!
Select the tabs you want with the shift key.
Right-click on a tab, Save x selected tabs as a session, Enter a session name, [Save]
Later, File => Open saved session => Highlight the one you want => [Open]
Unchecked [] Open session in a new window for my purposes . . .
Consider this puppy solved! Thank you for the workout in your gym . . .
Amazing how writing something up organizes one's thoughts. Instead of searching went to Help => Tabs.
Pinned tabs being always available isn't what I want but Saved Sessions sounds good. We'll see . . .
Pesala Ambassador
@Acarolinensis said in option to open all startup tabs if not done on opening:
Consider this puppy solved!
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
Acarolinensis
@Pesala 3-dot hamburger - what a concept! Thank you for your help.
