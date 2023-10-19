Download manager & change user agent option
nowabhijit
If possible please add option to change user agent and add download manager to download big files like 600 mb to 1.5gb.
Vivaldi already supports external download managers.
nowabhijit
@kurai Yes dear, I am aware of that. But I want Vivaldi to have a internal download manager itself like UC.
@nowabhijit The user agent request already exist so you might focus this only on the internal download manager editing the first post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46613/user-agent-for-android
About the download manager... It may need time as we don't even have it on desktop.