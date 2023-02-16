I was going to create a new request, but this seems under the scope of a download manager anyway, so I'll add it here...

Sometimes I find myself forgetting I had already downloaded a file and doing it again two or three other times. The fact that I'm terrible at managing the downloads folder doesn't help much either...

My request/suggestion is that if when downloading a file, that file is already present in the Downloads panel and if the actual physical file it points to hasn't been deleted yet then, instead of activating the Downloads panel and downloading the file again, it could simply activate the Downloads panel and point to the already existing downloaded file. The information of each file in the Downloads panel already contains useful information for this, like the URL the file was downloaded from (and maybe even the date of the file if you think that's important).

There might be a small warning (a tooltip, maybe) to let you know that this is a previously downloaded copy - in some cases the same URL corresponds to a file generated in runtime which may be different and you may actually want to download a new version of it.

This would save bandwidth and avoid creating duplicate files in the file system. I think this would be particularly effective in a cell phone, where file management itself is not as advanced as in a desktop computer...