Download Manager
-
Pesala Ambassador
Multiple connections and Allocate bandwidth.
-
SylwesterZ
Download Manager should have ability to set file timestamp from Modified header (if HTTP) or file date/time (if FTP).
-
@pesala said in Download Manager:
Multiple connections
I'm not a download manager expert, but vivaldi has a flag at
vivaldi://flags/#enable-parallel-downloadingwhich enables parallel downloading to accelerate download speed. It's not configurable and I have no idea how many multiple means, but this flag may indicate there is already support in some form.
-
@lonm Not sure, but I think that would refer to multiple files being downloaded at the same time, not segmentation of a single file into multiple streams.
-
Also need Queue download setting
-
CheVe11e_191
FYI, this request is internally under VB-29898
-
@cheve11e_191 Great! Thanks for the headup.
-
Just add support for external download managers, which already supports all and more.
-
LuizCovacevice
As it is, but as I leave the browser in the background the Windows operating system, just like Chrome does, in the sidebar or better known as "try-ico" because I want to close all tabs and leave open in the corner together near the clock.
-
Just upvoted! Necessary feature.
-
Download manager with an option to define how many concurrent downloaded files to download.
-
madiso Translator
As a start, Vivaldi could just make the downloads panel accessible as a tab.
-
A download manager similar to what SLIMJET browser has. They named is TURBO DOWNLOAD MANAGER which is builtin and works exact way of ADM or IDM.
-
baris.sehri Ambassador
I really don't like how vivaldi://downloads looks like. it's very chrome wish we can give this page some makeup...
-
baris.sehri Ambassador
@madiso it is accessible vivaldi://downloads but it's not official and not really practical.
-
gavinbrebner
I could really do with being able to throttle the download bandwidth - I often want a large file downloaded, but don't want to consume the entire download bandwidth of the house while doing so.
Fairly common feature elsewhere.
-
mib2berlin
@gavinbrebner
Hi, where is such a feature in Firefox?
Do you up vote this request in first post including bandwidth allocation?
Cheers, mib
-
gavinbrebner
@mib2berlin I found that you can throttle Vivaldi for a while by using the dev tools - there's the option to throttle there, but you need to stay in the dev tools area. It would be good to surface this as a general option.
-
mib2berlin
@gavinbrebner
Hi, may be you create a new feature request, it seams independent to the download manager.
Cheers, mib
-
pauloaguia Translator
I was going to create a new request, but this seems under the scope of a download manager anyway, so I'll add it here...
Sometimes I find myself forgetting I had already downloaded a file and doing it again two or three other times. The fact that I'm terrible at managing the downloads folder doesn't help much either...
My request/suggestion is that if when downloading a file, that file is already present in the Downloads panel and if the actual physical file it points to hasn't been deleted yet then, instead of activating the Downloads panel and downloading the file again, it could simply activate the Downloads panel and point to the already existing downloaded file. The information of each file in the Downloads panel already contains useful information for this, like the URL the file was downloaded from (and maybe even the date of the file if you think that's important).
There might be a small warning (a tooltip, maybe) to let you know that this is a previously downloaded copy - in some cases the same URL corresponds to a file generated in runtime which may be different and you may actually want to download a new version of it.
This would save bandwidth and avoid creating duplicate files in the file system. I think this would be particularly effective in a cell phone, where file management itself is not as advanced as in a desktop computer...