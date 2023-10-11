Most spammy websites have moved on from creating pop-up windows/dialogs now that browsers stop them. They now either create new tabs but keep the focus on the current tab, or they create new windows, sometimes off the screen, or too small to be noticeable, or minimized.

Vivaldi should have an option to prevent any new tabs or windows being opened except as the result of the user physically doing so using a keyboard or mouse operation - i.e. block Javascript code, etc., from opening new tabs and windows without having a blanket ban on Javascript on a particular website. Often you only know you need to retrospectively block Javascript on a website after it has opened loads of tabs.

Currently, websites have carte blanche to do what they like with new tabs and windows. I would like the option to stop them.