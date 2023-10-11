We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Prevent sites from opening new tabs and windows
Most spammy websites have moved on from creating pop-up windows/dialogs now that browsers stop them. They now either create new tabs but keep the focus on the current tab, or they create new windows, sometimes off the screen, or too small to be noticeable, or minimized.
Vivaldi should have an option to prevent any new tabs or windows being opened except as the result of the user physically doing so using a keyboard or mouse operation - i.e. block Javascript code, etc., from opening new tabs and windows without having a blanket ban on Javascript on a particular website. Often you only know you need to retrospectively block Javascript on a website after it has opened loads of tabs.
Currently, websites have carte blanche to do what they like with new tabs and windows. I would like the option to stop them.
Thanks for your feature request.
