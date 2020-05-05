Default Popup Blocker these days are useless against Javascript based popup exploit, so I suggest Vivaldi to suppress all of 'em by default, & then allow user to choose either Open, Redirect, or Ignore it with an unobtrusive tiny popinfo that will close after 3 seconds.

The popinfo should consist of popup's URL, plus Open, Redirect, & Ignore buttons. Then it should remember user's last choice based on popup's domain URL to build up a user reaction list. This way, user won't need to constantly interact with this popinfo all the time & able to focus in much important task.

Another good idea would be crowd-source all the user's ignored domain URL from Vivaldi community & allow user to sync their reaction list from that crowd-source database. This will form a very effective popup blocker feature overtime.