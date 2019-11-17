@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi need it's own detection for Popup & Open link in New Tab function:

I don't need this either, the pages I usually use doesn't open tabs.

If you visit China/Hong Kong website often, this would be a daily nauseas problem... because pop up is the default Open link behavior (when you left-click on link) for most if not all website from there. My guess is they all try to boost/game the ads viewing rating by forcing all visitor to reopen link in new tab... LOL

@mib3berlin

this is because only 3 user vote for it with the like button since 4 Years.

And next year, this request will be achieved, hidden, and ignored by v team for ever and ever if it have less than 5 votes...

Should I report this as security flaw? Because it is a security flaw exploited by many for a very long time since the beginning of GC.