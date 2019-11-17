Vivaldi need it's own detection for Popup & Open link in New Tab function
-
Chromium treat both popup & open link in new tab exactly the same when user left-click on something on the webpage, it can't tell if it's a malicious popup or a link open in a new tab initiate by user, unlike Firefox which can identify a popup & treat it differently (block or ask) from regular open link action by user.
Thus, Chromium build-in popup blocker is ineffective & pretty much fail in most cases. I found out about this recently when setup uBlock Origin to block all popup by default (because Vivaldi doesn't do a good job blocking popup), & surprisingly it's so effective that not only it blocked all popups, but even links that open in new tab by me! So, I did some research & found out Chromium's flawed design of Open link function is causing this problem (& there are nothing uBlock Origin dev can do about it).
I would like to request Vivaldi team to build it's own popup detection function (or just borrow it from Firefox), or revamp Chromium's open link mechanic for security sake. As of now, Vivaldi & many Chromium based browser are vulnerable to infinite popup attack, which can execute consecutive drive-by attacks via chains of popup - that's a major problem for those who aren't using any 3rd party extension to defend against such attack.
Thank you for your time & support.
-
For those who preferred hassle free solution, try this extension: poperblocker.com
The trade-off is it will use a bit more resources (31+MB of RAM) during more intensive browsing.
EDIT: 2 alternative extension with better privacy, but less effective:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/popper-stopper-pro/jmjbmlfmmendpkpiggcfpjcpbbpedhha
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/popup-blocker-strict/aefkmifgmaafnojlojpnekbpbmjiiogg
-
I came here to make the same suggestion. It's a bit disappointing to see you raised it 4 years ago and it's still not been addressed in my favorite browser.
I've installed Popper Stopper to see whether that solves the issue for me - thanks for providing the links.
-
mib3berlin
@BazCuda
Hi, this is because only 3 user vote for it with the like button since 4 Years.
I don't need this either, the pages I usually use doesn't open tabs.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi need it's own detection for Popup & Open link in New Tab function:
I don't need this either, the pages I usually use doesn't open tabs.
If you visit China/Hong Kong website often, this would be a daily nauseas problem... because pop up is the default Open link behavior (when you left-click on link) for most if not all website from there. My guess is they all try to boost/game the ads viewing rating by forcing all visitor to reopen link in new tab... LOL
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi need it's own detection for Popup & Open link in New Tab function:
this is because only 3 user vote for it with the like button since 4 Years.
And next year, this request will be achieved, hidden, and ignored by v team for ever and ever if it have less than 5 votes...
Should I report this as security flaw? Because it is a security flaw exploited by many for a very long time since the beginning of GC.
-
mib3berlin
@dude99
Yeah but I know pages open 5 tabs if you click on one link but I cant add links here.
-
Just keep in mind popup have a lot of way to mess with browsers and several legit sites might be partially broken with them off (because using them in awkard ways) https://webbrowsertools.com/popup-blocker/
Personally, I'm just bearing them with "open popup in new tab" feature + Force Background Tabs extension to minimize site breakages. Not so patient to whitelist half web while surfing
Ublock then kills potential ads/malwares and I just close this bunch of junk with tabs multi selection.
-
@Hadden89 Learn to often use the middle mouse button to open link, it can bypass most pop up event linked to left click via Js. If no tab is opened after you middle click on a link, then you probably just dodged a malicious Js link that might bombard you with a lot of useless tabs. LOL