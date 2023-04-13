Hello,

I am aware that you can manually add URLs to the notes panel. I was wondering that if you create a note on a site if it would be possible to have that note come up on the panel when you next visit the site rather than just having all the notes previously created for everything?

I think that would help in keeping focus and not having to search through all of your notes or repeating what you already wrote before when you first visited the site and forgot. This would also avoid duplication.

Thanks