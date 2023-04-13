Make Notes linked to URL/Web sites show on visit.
Aladdin1978
Hello,
I am aware that you can manually add URLs to the notes panel. I was wondering that if you create a note on a site if it would be possible to have that note come up on the panel when you next visit the site rather than just having all the notes previously created for everything?
I think that would help in keeping focus and not having to search through all of your notes or repeating what you already wrote before when you first visited the site and forgot. This would also avoid duplication.
Thanks
@Aladdin1978 Vote for Contextual Notes by giving a thumbs up to the first post.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Aladdin1978 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
When you create a note from selected text it will insert the url:
The same when you add a screenshot of the page to a note.
But there is no direct link between the notes panel when you just click the
+button - after all, it can't know you actually want the URL inserted in a new note, maybe you just want to create a note for something else.
@Aladdin1978 If you created a note from selected text on a web page, the URL will be included for the note automatically. Double-clicking the note will then open the web page.
The linked feature request suggests some further improvements, such as highlighting the note on visiting the web page.
Some users might want only one note on a webpage, but others might want several separate notes, especially on a long web page.
Aladdin1978
@Pesala ok thanks.
@Aladdin1978 See also "Sticky" Note.
Imagine cruising through your favorite websites, and BAM, your notes pop up like magic. It's like having your own personal assistant reminding you of stuff while you surf the web. Plus, it'd be super handy for research or just keeping track of cool articles you stumble upon.