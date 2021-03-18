Is it possible to create a sticky note which would appear when I revisit the page for which it was created?

I understand & use Vivaldi Notes (thank you developers). I know I can click on a note & Vivaldi will fetch the original webpage (very neat). But what I don't know is if I can add a PIN graphic or something on the webpage that will fetch the note for me?

Can this be done currently or does post belong it <FEATURE REQUEST> section. If so, moderator, please move as appropriate. Thank you.