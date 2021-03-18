"Sticky" Note
janrifkinson
Is it possible to create a sticky note which would appear when I revisit the page for which it was created?
I understand & use Vivaldi Notes (thank you developers). I know I can click on a note & Vivaldi will fetch the original webpage (very neat). But what I don't know is if I can add a PIN graphic or something on the webpage that will fetch the note for me?
Can this be done currently or does post belong it <FEATURE REQUEST> section. If so, moderator, please move as appropriate. Thank you.
ModEdit: Moved from Vivaldi for Windows
Hi,
Check whether any of them fits on this.
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Sorry, I don't get what you mean. Please explain your reply. Thank you.
Sometimes the Request:
- Already exist
- Are similar
So,
Check those linked, if they fit in your idea, vote, add or follow them.
If not, this will be considered as a New Request.
Duplicate Topics are marked as
Duplicate.
OK, now understand. Did that before posting here. I also asked question which has not been answered. Thank you.
@janrifkinson , as workarround try this
FOSS https://github.com/txusko
Description looked promising but couldn't get it to work. I know it's alpha. Thanks for the tip.
@janrifkinson ,In the store there are also other alternatives, but since it is an application that can put privacy at risk, I do not trust the alternatives where the official page or the developer is not specified, I have only found one that is also OpenSource, which you can try
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/markdown-sticky-notes/aiakblgmlabokilgljkglggnpflljdgp
ZZalex108 locked this topic on
Hi,
This Topic is duplicated.
Your's is older but has no votes meanwhile the newer has already 9.
We will continue there to keep the votes.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62903/contextual-notes
Thank you
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests