Deny WEBP format checkbox!
-
Vivaldi includes a header in any Image request that it also allows WEBP, AVIF etc. instead of the original file.
This behaviour should not be the default.
When I download a file from the Internet through a browser. It should be the file that I have selected.
I understand that for display purposes a lower quality image may be supplied to a browser.
Yet when I specifically navigate to a location on a server, in this case an image file, it ought to be that specific file and nothing else.
To reiterate - When the address bar says:
https://www.images.com/smt/image.jpgI want that exact image. Otherwise it would have to say
.webp, while this is a problem for Webhosts to figure out I would love to have the option to deny any which site to supply me with files that I did not order.
Installing an add-on just for a basic function seems to be outright over doing it.
Just because you can support a format does not mean you should force it.
-
-
It also seems like it is not an unknown issue. Even some support requests.
Yet I have not found a function/feature request post here anywhere. Additionally, backwards compatibility should be handled by the source not the consumer. And for the fact that WEBP is smaller in file size when compared to other formats, then it should be shown as such. Chromium or not.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46827/vivaldi-saving-gifs-as-webp-on-tumblr
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75143/conversion-from-webp-to-png/2
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72742/native-webp-converter
-
@hifive The browser displays JPEG when it gets one.
That is a issue of the website! The server sends WEBP images.
-
@hifive said in Deny WEBP format checkbox!:
Vivaldi includes a header in any Image request that it also allows WEBP, AVIF etc. instead of the original file.
This behaviour should not be the default.
Browsers send the extra image content types it is able to display towards web servers.
I do not think Chromium and Vivaldi developers will remove this.
Try this extension and set header Accept to
text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9for the domain/URL
-
Try this extension
While that is cute, it will slow down any image heavy website. And is not what I was looking for.
Vivaldi already can save sources without negotiating to servers that they would rather have a WEBP file. Try one of the above examples and right click, select
Save Link As...It will request the image properly. With it's proper filetype and name. Therefore it should be not be hard to implement the deterministic behaviour when requesting a specific file.
Even the page source says an image to be
.jpga right click,
Save Image As ...should have the browser omit that it can accept other file types. Because it no longer should. In the same way it does when I
Save Link As...
I do not mind if a website displays an image as each individual pixels made up of coloured ASCII if that is what is faster. When I save it, it better not be a textfile.
I do not think Chromium and Vivaldi developers will remove this.
Neither do I want anything removed. Quite on the contrary I would like a feature to be added.
-
@hifive Use Alt+Click on image link, that downloads as JPEG image.
-
-
-
More sites start to give .webp when trying to save image instead of original picture format, usually .jpg.
Would be nice if there was an option to completely forbid Vivaldi from using it so the site would see the browser as unable to use that format making it give the original file instead of .webp
There is an extension for this for firefox but I wasn't able to find any for chrome browsers.
and to be sure, i'm not saying about conversion but about getting original file instead of one converted to .webp
-
@Treap Please vote for the existing request: Deny WebP Checkbox.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
Wasn't .webp the original format in those cases? I don't recall browsers like Vivaldi converting other formats into .webp
Sorry if I'm misunderstanding your message
-
@Treap, if you don't like webp , instead of downloading directly the image, save a screenshot of it. This save it in jpg or png format.
If not, there are several extensions in the Chrome Store
-
@Catweazle No help. If the image displayed is actually a WebP, the artefacts are already added, so taking a screenshot will just copy the artefacts. Below are zoomed in details from JPG and WebP copies of the same image.
JPG
WepB
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Treap said in Forbid webp format:
More sites start to give .webp when trying to save image instead of original picture format, usually .jpg.
What makes you think a website wouldn't send you a WebP images anyway?
Also, I suspect that you need to be clearer about how you are trying to save the image. RIght-click->save image, or a download button on the site?
Right-Click will save the image sent by the server when requested (which might be a webp, the format is listed in the accept header, but the website does not have to follow the suggestion and could send one even if the format isn't listed). IIRC, though, there are tricks sites can use to disable the right-click save functionality.
OTOH, the download button will send a request to the site for the downloadable version, and it might send a WebP image anyway.
Sending a WebP image (or a PNG, or a JPEG) is a website decision, and even if not listed in the Accept header they will assume (provided they actually process the header) that any current browser version will support it (and the Accept header includes a "/" entry, and WebP would be covered by that).
-
@Pesala.
uploading (ShareX extension) your WEBP image example
Result
https://file.coffee/u/amO8ipePTEyzYD-9juWlX.png
[Making a screenshot with ShareX same result, always png](link url)
https://file.coffee/u/ttssu_iR2H265cMHrOZtd.png
Edit:Your uploaded Webp example is already in png format
I tested again with an webp image
https://www.gstatic.com/webp/gallery/1.sm.webp
Screenshot with ShareX
https://file.coffee/u/as_zE90XXFjl7UVvP7iEu.png
-
@Catweazle said in Deny WEBP format checkbox!:
Your uploaded Webp example is already in png format
Of course. The aim is to compare what JPG and WebP images look like on screen. PNG screenshots capture the actual pixels without any further distortion, which was already added when the original images were saved as JPG and WebP. The WebP version is noticeably smoother, but at 100% zoom few people would spot the difference.
See Image Formats.
-
@Pesala, webp images are smaller than jpg. Anyway also png is, apart admits transparecies. Anyway, as said, a screenshot of an webp convert it to jpg or png.
-
@Catweazle PNG images are sometimes smaller than JPG, but only if they have few colours, e.g. screenshots of dialogs.
My Images are:
- PNG = 136 Kbytes
- JPG = 13.9 Kbytes
- WebP = 13.6 Kbytes (1/10th the size of the PNG version).
-
@Pesala, anyway making a screenshot instead of direct download solve the webp aversion.
-
@yngve said in Deny WEBP format checkbox!:
...
Right-Click will save the image sent by the server when requested (which might be a webp, the format is listed in the accept header, but the website does not have to follow the suggestion and could send one even if the format isn't listed). IIRC, though, there are tricks sites can use to disable the right-click save functionality.
...
For me it can't , less making a screenshot