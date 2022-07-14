Vivaldi includes a header in any Image request that it also allows WEBP, AVIF etc. instead of the original file.

This behaviour should not be the default.

When I download a file from the Internet through a browser. It should be the file that I have selected.

I understand that for display purposes a lower quality image may be supplied to a browser.

Yet when I specifically navigate to a location on a server, in this case an image file, it ought to be that specific file and nothing else.

To reiterate - When the address bar says: https://www.images.com/smt/image.jpg I want that exact image. Otherwise it would have to say .webp , while this is a problem for Webhosts to figure out I would love to have the option to deny any which site to supply me with files that I did not order.

Installing an add-on just for a basic function seems to be outright over doing it.

Just because you can support a format does not mean you should force it.