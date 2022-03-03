Update Thumbnails on speed
Hi Geeks,
How can I auto update fav for icons on speed dials? I do not want to upload and maintain images for each side. It should fetch the favicon same like its in chrome/edge or top of the page.
Please help, I am unable to identify what the site is for due to this disaster. Also I cannot keep on downloading and uploading thumbnails for every time.
Pesala Ambassador
@smerugu28 Vote for the existing request Option to Detect Mobile Touch Icons Instead of Thumbnails.
@pesala I just voted and requested team to consider it. Hope to see it early. It's a pain to maintain each thumbnail locally and upload it every time when I change my laptop.
@pesala Is there any site which auto generates favicon as thumbnail when I provide the website URL?
Pesala Ambassador
@smerugu28 It is really not that hard.
Save your custom thumbnails in a suitable folder together with custom.css and background images. Archive the folder, and back it up on Dropbox.
One day we may get Sync Custom Speed Dial Thumbnails, which will make it much easier.
@pesala I do not like maintaining files locally or on drive that too thumbnails no way. I like keeping everything in the browser and a big fan of auto sync (Was chrome user before, moved to Vivaldi now)
Vivaldi has great features and day by day I am loving it. But few basic things are not considered for development which are MOST important for simple users like Favicon auto updates on thumbnails, auto hide bookmarks etc.
But I do not want to complain as its not built for simple users. But to attract normal users, we need to focus on basic things which they use on day to day life and can make them feel like making their life easy.
PS - I love Vivaldi. No way to go back whatever it is.
@pesala You won't believe me I uninstalled Vivaldi 3-4 times thinking its not that great but later I understood how powerful it is as an IT user.
@luetage Gone through the instructions but hard to understand , will try multiple times until I succeed. Thank you.
Have a great weekend.
josipmarkus
@smerugu28 Vivaldi users have been asking for this for about 5 years. I've seen no indication that it's being resolved, making Speed Dial feel like a half-baked feature without automatic icons.
@josipmarkus On the other hand speed dial icons have zero relevance. They are just eye candy. You can both go the automated way with the extension, or create them yourself, if it’s that important to you. Most people don’t care. Clicking speed dial icons is the slowest way of opening bookmarks anyway. Try quick commands.
mib2berlin
@josipmarkus @luetage
Hi, these auto icons work, kind of, some icons are added but I don´t know why it work on some pages but not for others.
BTW., I can open 10 speed dials in a few seconds, then read them down, it really depends on your workflow.
This NTV icon is automatically created:
Cheers, mib
@josipmarkus The important bit is that the favicons work perfectly on Vivaldi for Android. All they have to do is include that code in the desktop version. My guess is that they simply couldn't be bothered.
