@pesala I do not like maintaining files locally or on drive that too thumbnails no way. I like keeping everything in the browser and a big fan of auto sync (Was chrome user before, moved to Vivaldi now)

Vivaldi has great features and day by day I am loving it. But few basic things are not considered for development which are MOST important for simple users like Favicon auto updates on thumbnails, auto hide bookmarks etc.

But I do not want to complain as its not built for simple users. But to attract normal users, we need to focus on basic things which they use on day to day life and can make them feel like making their life easy.

PS - I love Vivaldi. No way to go back whatever it is.