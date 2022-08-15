@sergic25 The developers do monitor feature requests, but rarely comment here.

The problem is that there are few developers, thousands of feature requests (some of which are very old and/or have a lot of upvotes), and many other more pressing things to do such as fixing bugs.

We often see posts complaining about useless features or bloat, but these are what separate Vivaldi from the competition.

You will often find workarounds offered by the volunteers because we know from long experience that features may not be implemented for years, if at all.

Some users are happy to use a workaround, others are never happy, even when their pet feature request is finally implemented.

I remember when the Status Bar clock was implemented, replies ranges from "Who needs this? There is a clock on the Windows taskbar," to a long list of additional refinements that others wanted. The same goes for the Screen Capture tool.

If a feature request thread like the current one is tagged as IN PROGRESS you can know that the developers are working on it.