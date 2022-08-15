Option to detect mobile touch icons instead of thumbnails
Many sites will offer touch icons for mobile devices. The largest, about 180px would fit in speed dials, and may look clearer than thumbnails. An option to auto detect the presence of these and use them in place of thumbnails would be nice.
Even integration with 3rd parity API would be good solution enough.
https://clearbit.com/logo
My topic https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46366/built-in-speed-dial-thumbnail-generator?_=1588188034558 has been movede to archive in reference of this one but my request is different.
My request is the addition of a thumbnail editor incorporated in vivaldi. Just have to enter the url of an image in order to generate a thumbnail. Have some options for image size, be able to center it... But also the possibility of automatically generating a thumbnail based on the detection of the website logo.
I would love to see this. Having big icons for each website on the Speed Dial is a must in terms of usability, both on desktop and mobile. I miss the big icons on Opera, heck even Firefox does this!
Hopefully it's not too hard for the dev team to add it sooner or later. Crossing fingers!
Pesala Ambassador
@sergic25 The developers do monitor feature requests, but rarely comment here.
The problem is that there are few developers, thousands of feature requests (some of which are very old and/or have a lot of upvotes), and many other more pressing things to do such as fixing bugs.
We often see posts complaining about useless features or bloat, but these are what separate Vivaldi from the competition.
You will often find workarounds offered by the volunteers because we know from long experience that features may not be implemented for years, if at all.
Some users are happy to use a workaround, others are never happy, even when their pet feature request is finally implemented.
I remember when the Status Bar clock was implemented, replies ranges from "Who needs this? There is a clock on the Windows taskbar," to a long list of additional refinements that others wanted. The same goes for the Screen Capture tool.
If a feature request thread like the current one is tagged as IN PROGRESS you can know that the developers are working on it.
Hi @Team_Vivaldi - Humble request to consider this. Will make life easier and remove the headache of maintaining local Thumbnails.
Please do consider it. Thank you.
stardepp Translator
Work on this is already underway:
@stardepp Wow... Cool. It would be a major feature when it will be released and will make everyone happy. Top priority.
Thank you for hearing us @Team_Vivaldi - Enjoy your most earned weekend
Marking as done as vivaldi now has better speed dial image detection logic
Pesala Ambassador
@LonM I see no change here. If I add a new speed dial, I still get a useless auto-generated thumbnail of the page, e.g. on the Vivaldi Bug report page.
Where is the Mobile Touch icon?
@Pesala It is up to the site to provide one. For example, vivaldi.net has a nicely designed one, but vivald.com does not. If vivaldi can't find an appropriate image, it falls back to the normal method
Pesala Ambassador
@LonM It is not working for me on the latest Stable build. Is this only for Mobile Phones?
@Pesala I'm testing on desktop. Hmm. Maybe this feature isn't fully finished yet. (moved the topic back for now)
mib2berlin
@LonM
I was already surprised because some pages showed an icon.
Vivaldi 5.4.2763.3
Cheers, mib
Raindrops1
There is a Chrome extension called infinity new tab which provides cliackable icons in place of thumbnails whenever we launch a new tab.
By default, it picks up the favicon of the website, but we can customize it using our own image, change background, etc.
It can stack a lot of icons in a single screen. It also has the facility to add multiple swipable screens.
Is this proposal a similar one?
Also, how do I vote for this feature? I didn't see any upvote/downvote buttons here...
@Raindrops1 Click the little button at the bottom of the first post to vote
@LonM Please tell me this is a joke and this "feature" is not actually done for. Out of 24 pages on my speed dial page not a single one has an icon. Even sites like youtube, facebook, gmail or google translate.
Let's compare it to Firefox:
mib2berlin
@Mido
Hi, this work more ore less if the page support it, NTV and Youtube does, added two minutes ago.
The tag "In Progress" meant, they are working on it.
@mib2berlin Then something is fk-ed up on my end (which is weird cuz I installed Vivaldi today so it's clean install):