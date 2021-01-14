@Primokorn You can change the icon of the shortcut used either on the taskbar or desktop/start-menu, but this won't change the icon in the executable, which is what decides what is used to show the running program icon in Windows. That's just how Windows does things.

AFAIK the only way to change the icon for a running program is to change the icon in the executable itself, this can be done but has to be done on every update...

There's probably a ton of third-party taskbar managers out there you can use for this purpose.