kanban support for notes
it would be great if notes have kanban methodology support.
Pesala Ambassador
@sid0 Why, and how? Would you care to explain more about how you use Kanban methodology in any existing note-taking application. It is new to me, and I do no know what is required.
The notes are just rich text with some markdown capabilities. You can create a table in a note, if that is what you need, but Kanban Methodology looks like more than a table.
@Pesala Yeah that was a stupid question.
Pesala Ambassador
@sid0 I am not one of those who believe that there are not stupid questions. One should ask if one does not know, even if it is obvious to others what the answer is.
However, these days one can easily search for an unfamiliar term (as I did), but it gave me no clue why you want this or how it would work in text-based notes, so I asked why you need this (i.e. what is your use case?) and how (i.e. how do you envisage it being implemented?)
Feel free to reply if you want others to understand and support the feature request.
@Pesala kanban style board benefit most when there is some kind of drag-and-drop. I'm using a web app which is kind of kanban-ish (https://trello.com/tour). I guess a drag-and-drop interface with columns from left to right is what's needed.
@sid0 I'm not sure how this would work with notes. Should each note be a kanban card, and use folders for the columns? Or something else?
My primary use for kanban has been to collaborate with others, and I'm not sure how that could work because notes in vivaldi are not easy to share.
@sid0 I was about to post the same feature request and found yours, hence voted up. Notes are originally not meant as todo items, but I guess building on the infrastructure behind notes it's fairly straightforward to create a simple Kanban management.
@Pesala the suggestion is to "abuse" notes for (personal) task management in form of a Kanban board, or as I said above use the existing infrastructure built into Vivaldi for notes to add such a feature to Vivaldi.
What is Kanban? In a nutshell, there are thousands of ways managing tasks, and Kanban is one way that is liked by many because it adds a whole lot of organizational benefit without adding a whole lot of organizational effort.
Imagine a task being a reminder on a post it note (or a vivaldi note) and you can give it one of the following states: Backlog (~ ToDo later), ToDo, in progress, on hold, done. (or simply "todo, doing, done" or similar). Kanban means that the states are columns, and all your tasks are post-its (notes) that with time move from your backlog of known tasks to done. Better structure than a flat to do list, very little complexity
@LonM yes mainly what would be needed is a) assigning a state to a note and b) the ability to modify that state through drag and drop on a surface. A lot of the interface functionality for a really simple Kanban board self organization is built right into Vivaldi: the notes are pretty much Kanban Cards. The Calendar has columns and allows dragging and dropping events from one day to the next. Combine simple notes with the interface of the calendar and you have a Kanban board.
Whether to add this to the notes or to just use the existing modules to build a simple ToDo Manager (aka a "ToDo Panel" with all the tasks in todo, doing and done, as well as a "ToDo Manager" with the Kanban board) - it's all there, just needs to be combined.
