@sid0 I was about to post the same feature request and found yours, hence voted up. Notes are originally not meant as todo items, but I guess building on the infrastructure behind notes it's fairly straightforward to create a simple Kanban management.

@Pesala the suggestion is to "abuse" notes for (personal) task management in form of a Kanban board, or as I said above use the existing infrastructure built into Vivaldi for notes to add such a feature to Vivaldi.

What is Kanban? In a nutshell, there are thousands of ways managing tasks, and Kanban is one way that is liked by many because it adds a whole lot of organizational benefit without adding a whole lot of organizational effort.

Imagine a task being a reminder on a post it note (or a vivaldi note) and you can give it one of the following states: Backlog (~ ToDo later), ToDo, in progress, on hold, done. (or simply "todo, doing, done" or similar). Kanban means that the states are columns, and all your tasks are post-its (notes) that with time move from your backlog of known tasks to done. Better structure than a flat to do list, very little complexity

@LonM yes mainly what would be needed is a) assigning a state to a note and b) the ability to modify that state through drag and drop on a surface. A lot of the interface functionality for a really simple Kanban board self organization is built right into Vivaldi: the notes are pretty much Kanban Cards. The Calendar has columns and allows dragging and dropping events from one day to the next. Combine simple notes with the interface of the calendar and you have a Kanban board.

Whether to add this to the notes or to just use the existing modules to build a simple ToDo Manager (aka a "ToDo Panel" with all the tasks in todo, doing and done, as well as a "ToDo Manager" with the Kanban board) - it's all there, just needs to be combined.