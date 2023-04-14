Move extension buttons around interface
like Firefox, have a customizable browser interface and allow where to put extensions and which ones (maybe, have hidden selection) - nothing worse than clogging up your browser with loads of add-ons, I've got 13 myself, would probably only have uBlock Origin and Ghsotery on show allowing others to only be shown if there's any detection would be good too
Pesala Ambassador
@snadge Right-click on any extension's button to hide it.
If you want to move them elsewhere, vote for Customisable Toolbars
Posting the scenario again...
@AltCode said in Minor Chromium bump and a few fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 2679.16:
Picture this scenario: I have at least 3 extensions. I wish to display one of these extension icons in the navigation toolbar, another one in the status toolbar, and the third one I do not want to show at all. With the current extension toggle, this is not possible at all, because it brings with it every extension icon.
I want to bring to light that the toolbar editor seen in Firefox allows this scenario to occur, because every extension icon is independent from one another, unlike Vivaldi, where they depend of the extension toggle.
Yes I’m upvoting this. We need this.
mib2berlin
@allanmohr
Hi, you can do this already with the latest Vivaldi 5.6, open the context menu on the Home button, for example, and move your extension icon anywhere..
This is I don´t care about cookies extension:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Is that your only extension? Because when you at least two extensions, you can only move around the puzzle piece icon (with every extension alongside it).
I'm trying this again in 5.6 and the latest snapshot, and I cannot place the two extensions I have away from the puzzle piece icon or in separate toolbars.
mib2berlin
@AltCode
Ah OK, this is correct, I just add an extension to my stable install to test this.
On my snapshot I have only one extension too, the forum mod extension.
Cheers, mib
Yes sorry I should have specified that -
My problem is when I have more than 1 extension - I can only move the puzzle icon and not individual extension icons.
I would like to straddle the address like I do in other browsers.
ie. 1Password extension on the left of address bar and AdGuard on the right.
legobuilder26
Yes, this should totally be the case, just like web panels. We can move all of the web panel buttons independently, not all the web panels together. The same should be possible with extensions.
xogorxogorich
Up.
Totally agree with @allanmohr and @legobuilder26 thoughts