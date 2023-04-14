Posting the scenario again...

@AltCode said in Minor Chromium bump and a few fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 2679.16:

Picture this scenario: I have at least 3 extensions. I wish to display one of these extension icons in the navigation toolbar, another one in the status toolbar, and the third one I do not want to show at all. With the current extension toggle, this is not possible at all, because it brings with it every extension icon.

I want to bring to light that the toolbar editor seen in Firefox allows this scenario to occur, because every extension icon is independent from one another, unlike Vivaldi, where they depend of the extension toggle.