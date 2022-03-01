-
When tabs are small enough, the speaker icon that replaces a tabs favicon when audio is playing from it gets replaced with a smaller badge that doesn't cover the whole icon. I'd like if I could solely use this for tabs playing audio.
I would like to have this too. It is probably very easy since the feature is already made, just the option missing.
Yes, please add an option for a smaller audio icon (Always use small audio icon).
Here is my current custom.css to get a smaller audio icon and no hidden favicon:
/* Do not hide favicon */ #tabs-container .favicon { transform: scale(1) !important; } /* Small audio icon */ #tabs-container .tab-audio { left: 0 !important; padding: 2px !important; height: 20px !important; width: 20px !important; border-radius: var(--radiusRound) !important; transform: scale(0.625) !important; background-color: #fff !important; } /* Enlarge audio icon on hover */ #tabs-container .tab-audio:hover { transform: scale(0.87) !important; } /* Black audio icon */ .audioicon { color: black; }
@sheponion i'm using your code and it is perfect. This should be the default setting in Vivaldi or at least have the option to choose it.
Sorry for necroposting, I encountered this issue recently, but did not find a nice solution, so here is my proposal:
/* Vivaldi - display audio icon next to favicon instead of replacing it */ #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small) { --translate-x: 0px; --favicon-width: 18px; --transition: 500ms cubic-bezier(0.22, 1, 0.36, 1); /* easeOutQuint */ &.audio-on { --translate-x: 18px; --favicon-width: 36px; } .favicon { transform: translateX(var(--translate-x)) !important; flex: 0 0 var(--favicon-width); transition: transform var(--transition), flex var(--transition); } .button-badge { transform: translateX(var(--translate-x)); transition: transform var(--transition); } }
I strongly prefer my favicons to always be visible, so I feel like this is a good way to do it. This should not interfere with small and pinned tabs, and the audio button remains clickable so you can mute a tab quickly. This isn't exactly what OP was looking for, because I wanted to retain the functionality of the audio button.
Preview: