@Pesala As I said, I've just moved from Opera. Opera does this better:



This is what I see when Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons' are playing on Youtube. Icon obstruct Youtube's favicon only partially. It's easy to notice because of it's very discernible animation. It's still YT with sound ON, I spot it among other icons immediately.



When I hover my mouse over favicon, it changes to speaker icon and background under it gets darkened. Quite informative, I remember I first discovered it.

I don't mind if Vivaldi just copy it.

If not, then it should be about animation and readability.

Your teal example shows only one tiny soundwave at a time (and it's always only one!), while the speaker itself is huge and heavy.