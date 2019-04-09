looks like someone didn't read the OP where it was stated:

I never save directly

meaning "Save Files to Default Location Without Asking" is not preferred.

I too see no reason for this annoying and useless dialog:



when I click a download link, I expect to see this: (like most other browsers)



@Pesala also doesn't seem to understand their recommendation is also 2 clicks before [Save]

where most browsers are just 1 click before [Save] with no annoying and useless [Save As...] click.

gotta love how downloading in Vivaldi is still broken after so many years

it's bad enough you don't even get to see your download progress without wasting screen space with a side-panel.

(though at least that should be getting fixed with a proper download button soon)