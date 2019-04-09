Download always save as, skip the save/save as/open confirmation dialog
-
I never save directly or open a file. So I want to set it to always save as. When download a file, I want it to directly show the file explorer to browse the location. Please give the option to achieve it. Thank you.
-
Gaëlle Ambassador
Thanks for sharing your request, I moved it from Vivaldi Browser for Windows to Feature Resquests / Settings so that others can vote for it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@topexpsy To save different file types to different locations, or to choose what to do with them we need Support for MIME Type.
To choose where to save a file one can already use right-click, Save Link As...
-
You can already do it.
Two settings need to be activated.
vivaldi://settings/downloads/ > Save Files to Default Location Without Asking and chrome://settings/downloads > Ask where to save each file before downloading
-
looks like someone didn't read the OP where it was stated:
I never save directly
meaning "Save Files to Default Location Without Asking" is not preferred.
I too see no reason for this annoying and useless dialog:
when I click a download link, I expect to see this: (like most other browsers)
@Pesala also doesn't seem to understand their recommendation is also 2 clicks before [Save]
where most browsers are just 1 click before [Save] with no annoying and useless [Save As...] click.
gotta love how downloading in Vivaldi is still broken after so many years
it's bad enough you don't even get to see your download progress without wasting screen space with a side-panel.
(though at least that should be getting fixed with a proper download button soon)
-
LordBlizzard
Are there any updates on this? How many likes are required to implement a standard browser behaviour? I would honestly be happy with a standard, system save dialog. No need to make it match the Vivaldi UI etc. Perhaps there is a chrome://setting to disable the Vivaldi overlay?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lordblizzard said in Download always save as, skip the save/save as/open confirmation dialog:
How many likes are required to implement a standard browser behaviour?
There are currently 37 feature requests with 75 or more upvotes, so one would not expect one with only 15 votes to have a high priority.
However, upvotes are not the main criterion for deciding what gets done first.
Decision-making Process
Please watch Jón’s Response to my Question on this topic.
-
I use both Save and Save as quite frequently.
For example, I download an image, which I save in the folder I have with this content. Windows by default always selects the last folder where I have downloaded a file, so if it is an image, after downloading a document, I have to have the option to Save as, to download it in the correct folder, the following images then youI can download simply with Save, as it is the destination saved by Windows.
For this reason, neither Save nor Save as can be dispensed with.
-
Komposten Translator
@tcll said in Download always save as, skip the save/save as/open confirmation dialog:
I too see no reason for this annoying and useless dialog:
I use both Save As and Save frequently depending on what I'm downloading. I also use Open occasionally (and would probably use it more if it put the file in a temp folder instead of the default download location, like it used to work in older browsers).
I also find that dialog to be much less intrusive than a full-on file manager pop-up as it doesn't take focus away from the browser and is invisible if download tab is in the background.
But I do see the value of an "Always open the Save As dialog when downloading" option, for people who'd prefer that.
-
Komposten Translator
@pesala said in Download always save as, skip the save/save as/open confirmation dialog:
To choose where to save a file one can already use right-click, Save Link As...
Same number of clicks (so more an alternative than a workaround), and it only works on direct links to files. Many sites don't use links at all (but rather other elements configured to respond to clicks), or indirect links that redirect to a page or execute a command which then invokes the download).
-
@komposten I'm not against option
in fact what I'm advocating for is the option to configure it to just show a file-select dialog when a download is invoked.
I'm not advocating for any removal of functionality, because I know some people have their preference for such
I personally prefer to choose where to save every file
the only issue with the pop-up dialog is, "Save" and "Sava As" do the exact same thing for me (show a file-select dialog)
where I don't need to click either button, and the pop-up dialog can just be replace with the file-select dialog as configured how I want.
it's a lack of customization issue I'm trying to resolve.
-
Ereshkigal
I'm all for adding the option of bypassing that dialogue to always Save As. Having just moved from Firefox (where you can set that as default), I find the click path in Vivaldi cumbersome for my job. My scenario is that I get assigned (sometimes a LOT) of files to work on on a daily basis. They don't go into a default location as I have to separate them by day/project so I can't just set Save to Downloads as I'll then have to manually unpick them. So what I need is the ability to tell Vivaldi that if I do a Save As to apply that to all the files in that download batch i.e. at the moment, if I download 12 files into a folder with today's date, I have to click Save As 12 times so they all end up in the 17/08/2021 folder, which is a huge waste of time.
-
-
sgLaus4tune
@claudio I was searching for the solution since a year, and i did open both the settings page but never figured out which settings gets the priority and hence never made any changes to chrome://settings
Thanks a lot for this, and this is the perfect solution, there is no need to make this feature request as this already exist.
We just need to figure out how vivaldi settings work, etc.
-
@sgLaus4tune to be more specific, the correct path for the tweak is "chrome://settings" which curiously redirects to "vivaldi://settings". But, don't even think about accessing "vivaldi://settings" directly for this purpose, as you won't find what you're looking for! Anyway, it's unbelievable that everything is just "more of the same"; Is not it?
-
@claudio thanks a bunch for this!
-
Comparatively old thread but still relevant: I didn't see it mentioned above that the behaviour, in Linux, XFCE to be specific, is different if you are saving to a shared drive as opposed to a system disk location. If your default location is on a shared drive, the "Save" (not "Save as") dialog appears regardless of how you set "Save files to default location without asking" (on in vivaldi settings, "Ask where to save each file before downloading"). But the setting is honoured if your default location is e.g. ~/Downloads.
Is there a workaround for shared drives? Any ideas as to why the behaviour would be different?