I'm working on a web app to use as a tool for myself. I can save a json file when the app is running on the main window, but it doesn't work when in PWA mode (or Shortcut, I think Vivaldi calls it. I can't find where to create the window anymore).

I mean like, this dialog doesn't show up:

I don't think this is an issue with my programming as the PWA mode should have the same behaviour as the main window, but here is my code (Angular) in case you see anything weird going on. This code also works well with Electron:

<button (click)="export()"> Export </button>

export() { const stuff = getStuff(); const fileName = 'my-file.json'; const fileContent = JSON.stringify(stuff); const file = new Blob([fileContent], { type: 'text/plain' }); const fileLink = document.createElement("a"); fileLink.href = URL.createObjectURL(file); fileLink.download = fileName; fileLink.click(); fileLink.remove(); }

I don't know if it helps, but this is running in localhost. I didn't publish the app anywhere yet