File saving isn't working in "PWA" mode
I'm working on a web app to use as a tool for myself. I can save a json file when the app is running on the main window, but it doesn't work when in PWA mode (or Shortcut, I think Vivaldi calls it. I can't find where to create the window anymore).
I mean like, this dialog doesn't show up:
I don't think this is an issue with my programming as the PWA mode should have the same behaviour as the main window, but here is my code (Angular) in case you see anything weird going on. This code also works well with Electron:
<button (click)="export()"> Export </button>
export() { const stuff = getStuff(); const fileName = 'my-file.json'; const fileContent = JSON.stringify(stuff); const file = new Blob([fileContent], { type: 'text/plain' }); const fileLink = document.createElement("a"); fileLink.href = URL.createObjectURL(file); fileLink.download = fileName; fileLink.click(); fileLink.remove(); }
I don't know if it helps, but this is running in localhost. I didn't publish the app anywhere yet
@darthgtb Hi, PWAs are not Vivaldi, they are just base Chromium windows, no Vivaldi UI at all. The file is still saved, just the Chrome way, i.e. no asking what to do with the file.
I see... Is there a way to make "Save As..." the default behaviour and don't have that dialog showing up? I think this could fix this issue for me with the PWA too
@darthgtb No idea, have you checked Settings > Downloads?
From a quick test here, downloads in a "Vivaldi" PWA works just fine. They just don't prompt. Have you checked your Downloads folder?
Yeah, no... There is no setting for that
I'll open a feature request to include an extra checkbox to use "Save As..." as default, just like there is one already for "Save".
It works just fine
Not quite... It does download, but it doesn't give you the option to choose where to save the file. I thought at first it didn't work because there is no dialog and no notification, anything, not even in the main window.
But thanks for the help. Now I know if I want to save something from PWA, I'll have to first open it in the main window so I can choose where to save to and choose what file name I want.
Edit: BTW, you see there is a setting for it to notify when a download is finished. That is also not working in PWA mode apparently.
@darthgtb Don't see much point in making a feature request for this, like I said this is Chromium code.
You have to use the regular Chromium settings if you want to control how a PWA does downloads:
chrome://settings/downloads
"Ask where to save each file before downloading"
@Pathduck the idea is to add this option for the whole browser and not only because of PWA. That dialog is honestly a bit annoying. The only reason for that dialog in my normal use is because the alternative is worse (always saving in the same place without asking)
Still, thanks for showing me where to fix this in the flags. This definitely needs to go to the UI
@Pathduck thanks, I didn't see that