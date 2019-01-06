@dpn There is a good reason why experienced members of the forum suggest mods or workarounds. This feature request is over four years old and has only 8 25 upvotes, and is one of nearly 4,000 over 5,000. It is not tagged as In Progress yet, so it is likely to be at least a year before it gets done by the small Vivaldi Team, though one never knows. Upvotes are not the most important factor. (Updated: 14/1/2023)

I think the best workaround is not to open a new tab. If you want to open links in a new tab, set the option in Settings, Bookmarks:

Open Bookmarks in New Tab

If you only sometimes wish to open them in a new tab, use Shift+Click when selecting bookmarks from the bookmark bar or Ctrl+Click to open multiple bookmarks in multiple background tabs without closing the Bookmark Bar flyout.