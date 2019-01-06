Show the Bookmarks Bar only on New Tabs
Right now I can either show or hide the bookmarks toolbar, however I would like it to show up on a new tab and then disappear as soon as I navigate to a page.
@zook Perhaps an Option to Autohide Bookmarks Bar would be better? Then it would show up only when needed on any tab.
Eh, I don't want it to appear just because I'm hovering the address bar. Also your comment on that request says that you don't like that option. This is an existing Chrome option.
@zook Perhaps this is what you need
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27116/bookmark-bar-only-on-speed-dial-like-chrome/3
Bump.
For those that decide to use a different New Tab Page than the default SpeedDial, allow option to show Bookmark Bar on NewTab-Page (NTP).
I'm using the 'Unsplash Instant extension' for NTP in both Vivaldi and Microsoft Edge. Vivaldi top, Edge bottom.
@dpn said in Show the Bookmarks Bar only on New Tabs:
allow option to show Bookmark Bar on NewTab-Page (NTP)
Any chance that an option to show Bookmark Bar on NewTab-Page (NTP) will be implemented at some point soon ?
It's annoying me not having this. Would be so convenient to have the Bookmark Bar show on a New Tab page.
Please.
@dpn It already is. Presumably, what you mean is the same as the feature request, show the Bookmark Bar only on the Start Page?
I don't see it happening any time soon. If vertical space is precious, assign a single-key shortcut such as "b" to show/hide the bookmark bar.
@Pesala said in Show the Bookmarks Bar only on New Tabs:
It already is.
No it isn't.
There's an option to show Bookmark Bar permanently. But not an option to show Bookmark Bar on a NewTab-Page only. That's what I and @zook would like.
barbudo2005
You don't need to open a New Tab before show the Bookmark bar.
Use this setting:
And use the fantastic Mod by @tam710562 "Auto hide bookmark bar":
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/34672/auto-hide-bookmark-bar
The Mod is buggy, and is prone to not working after each new release. It's not a stable solution, and not everybody wants to keep messing about fixing a mod all the time.
The solution here is for this request to baked in to the browser, as requested by myself and @zook. There is clearly a demand for this request to be implemented, per the amount of people commenting and trying to use the Mod on the Mod thread.
Pesala Ambassador
@dpn There is a good reason why experienced members of the forum suggest mods or workarounds. This feature request is over four years old and has only
825 upvotes, and is one of nearly 4,000over 5,000. It is not tagged as In Progress yet, so it is likely to be at least a year before it gets done by the small Vivaldi Team, though one never knows. Upvotes are not the most important factor. (Updated: 14/1/2023)
I think the best workaround is not to open a new tab. If you want to open links in a new tab, set the option in Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmarks in New Tab
If you only sometimes wish to open them in a new tab, use Shift+Click when selecting bookmarks from the bookmark bar or Ctrl+Click to open multiple bookmarks in multiple background tabs without closing the Bookmark Bar flyout.
barbudo2005
It is not at all buggy. I am a very exigent person, so if I said is perfect it is because works like a charm.
Furthermore, do not demerit the excellent work the Mod makers do.
pauljacobson
I'd also like to see this. It's implemented in Microsoft Edge, and is really useful.
4 years later and still nothing, Vivaldi claiming to be a most customizable browser when they can't even implement this simple feature that every browser has is a joke.
@elys1an Four years later, and more customisable than ever. Some cannot see the wood for the trees.
@Pesala "bloated" to be precise, when such a simple feature can't be implemented although hundreds of users are requesting it for years means Vivaldi is heading towards the wrong way.
Edit: I posted this question before and you redirected me here, a pointless old thread without an answer.
@Pesala more customisable? where is this feature then? Is the team too small that they can't even fullfil this 4 years old request?
@drakz Only 21 upvotes for this is way fewer than the Top Feature Requests with 75 upvotes or more.
@elys1an and @drakz Yes, there is a specific reason.
With 5,572 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.
No doubt they could implement this request, if they diverted resources from more important tasks like fixing recent regressions, keeping the Chromium code up to date and free from vulnerabilities, and implementing other features that more users have requested, and which have no easy workaround.
@Pesala but this feature is a built-in from Chromium which is why every Chromium-based browser have it, I know Vivaldi rewrite parts of the code but so is other browser, yet they still have it.
There must be a reason why this feature is stripped off the code, whether forcing users to use the Speed Dials / use the CTRL SHIFT B everytime / they just forgot about it.