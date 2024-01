@tam710562 Thanks for your work on this!

I was using your original one, and I think coincident with v2.3, though I'm not exactly sure, found it to still work but be a little bit sticky. That is, sometimes it wouldn't autohide until interacting with the general area again.

Your update of the original one seems to have remedied that. I think I'll stick with it rather than the one in this thread (for now, at least), since it's short and I can almost understand it.

Update: Er, that is until I re-started Vivaldi (I was under the assumption that I could update the CSS file on the fly) and found that the bookmark bar was located on top of the tabs! So, I'm using the longer version now, instead of the shorter one, after all.